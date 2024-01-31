GSK boosts outlook based on RSV vaccine success

GSK upgraded its long-term outlook, following the successful launch of its new RSV vaccine which soared past $1.27 billion of sales only four months after it was released. The British drug maker said it now expects to generate more than $48.2 billion of sales by 2031, up from a previous forecast of $41.9 billion. Part of that uplift will be driven by the blockbuster RSV shot which should roughly triple its sales eventually, chief executive Emma Walmsley said on a media call. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MUSIC

Taylor Swift and others to disappear from TikTok

Universal Music Group, which represents artists including Taylor Swift, Drake, Adele, Bad Bunny, and Billie Eilish, says that it will no longer allow its music on TikTok now that a licensing deal between the two parties has expired. UMG said that it had not agreed to terms of a new deal with TikTok, and plans to stop licensing content from the artists it represents on the social media platform that is owned by ByteDance, as well as TikTok Music services. The licensing agreement between UMG and TikTok is expired as of Wednesday. In a Tuesday letter addressed to artists and songwriters, UMG said that it had been pressing TikTok on three issues: “appropriate compensation for our artists and songwriters, protecting human artists from the harmful effects of AI, and online safety for TikTok’s users.” — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Novo Nordisk sees record profits from weight-loss drugs

Novo Nordisk booked its highest annual profit in decades, lifted by the booming sales of its diabetes and obesity drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, the company reported Wednesday. The Denmark-based drugmaker also said it is boosting supplies of Wegovy in the United States, potentially alleviating persistent shortages of the blockbuster obesity drug. Novo executives said Wednesday they plan to gradually increase supply throughout 2024, but their forecast allows for periodic supply constraints. As of Wednesday, the US Food and Drug Administration listed semaglutide — the main ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy — on its shortage list. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Walmart to build or convert more than 150 stores

Walmart plans to build or convert more than 150 stores in the next five years, while continuing to remodel existing stores. The plan, announced Wednesday, marks a big change for the discounter. In 2016, Walmart announced it was slowing its new store openings and instead investing in its online efforts, technology, and store remodels as it aimed to be more competitive with online behemoth Amazon. A company spokeswoman said the discounter hadn’t opened a new store since November 2021. The news comes as the Bentonville, Ark.-based chain, like many other retailers, is relying more on its physical stores to fulfill online orders and use them as online pickup locations. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Number of fast-charging stations jumped last year

US drivers welcomed almost 1,100 new public, fast-charging stations in the second half of 2023, a 16 percent increase, according to a Bloomberg Green analysis of federal data. The rash of new chargers isn’t limited to hotbeds of EV adoption. Idaho, for example, switched on 12 new fast-charging stations (also known as “DC fast chargers”) between July and December. The Deep South is plugging in quickly, too. Collectively, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee welcomed 56 new fast-charging stations in the second half of 2023, an infrastructure increase of one-third. Florida and Texas are now the No. 2 and No. 3 states for charging spots, respectively. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

eBay settles with DOJ for $59m for selling pill press machines

The e-commerce giant eBay will pay $59 million in a settlement with the Justice Department over thousands of pill press machines sold on the the platform. The machines can be used to manufacture counterfeit pills that look just like prescription pills but instead can be laced with substances like fentanyl, a synthetic opioid drug that is largely fueling the deadliest overdose crisis in US history, according to the Justice Department. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sellers of pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment are required to verify buyers’ identities, keep records, and report to the Drug Enforcement Administration to make sure the machines are traceable and not used illegally. The Justice Department says eBay, which provides a platform for people to make online sales, failed to meet those requirements for thousands of pill presses and pill-filling encapsulating machines, including high-capacity pill presses capable of producing thousands of pills per hour. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LEGAL

Judge dismisses Disney suit against DeSantis

Walt Disney Co.’s lawsuit accusing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis of politically retaliating against the company was dismissed by a federal judge. US District Judge Allen Winsor in Tallahassee, Fla., on Wednesday granted DeSantis’ motion to dismiss the company’s suit. The ruling is a major setback for Disney in its ongoing feud with DeSantis, who has moved to strip the company’s control of the governing district in central Florida that includes Disney World. Disney sued DeSantis in April after a board appointed by the Republican governor voted to void land-use contracts signed by the company. Disney claimed DeSantis was engaging in a campaign of retaliation against the company for speaking out against a state law that bars classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation. The governor’s actions violate its constitutional right to free speech, Disney said. Winsor’s ruling does not affect a parallel state lawsuit between Disney and DeSantis allies, which is ongoing. Disney said it plans to appeal. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CASINOS

Storied Tropicana to be demolished

When the Tropicana Las Vegas opened in 1957, Nevada’s lieutenant governor unlocked the door to what would become a Sin City landmark for more than a half-century. Then he threw away the key. “This was to signify that the Tropicana would always stay open,” said historian Michael Green. Six decades later, the storied hotel-casino that once had ties to the mob and was nicknamed the “Tiffany of the Strip,” is set to shut its doors for good to make room for a $1.5 billion Major League Baseball stadium that will be home to the relocating Oakland Athletics. Tropicana owner Bally’s Corp. made the announcement Monday, saying the closure on April 2 — days before the 67th anniversary of the resort’s opening — marks the beginning of preparations for demolition. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MEDIA

UK government blocks sale of Telegraph to UAE group

The UK government has prohibited any changes to the ownership or control of the Telegraph newspaper pending its investigation of a bid by a United Arab Emirates-backed consortium. Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said in a statement Wednesday that she’s ordering the parties to refrain from any move without her prior written consent. The acquiring entities must take no steps to change their own structure, or alter the management of the Telegraph Media Group, she said. Her move is the latest twist in the Telegraph saga, in which a bid made by RedBird IMI — a vehicle majority owned by the UAE’s International Media Investments — has raised concerns among a section of UK’s lawmakers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS