‘The boat is leaking big time’: Here’s what Steward’s financial crisis looks like for patients and staff at its hospitals

For patients, the long-brewing crisis has meant a sudden lack of access to certain services and supplies, procedures rescheduled at the last minute, even blank TVs in their rooms because service had been cut off.

As a financial crisis roils Steward Health Care , prompting requests for state assistance and raising fears about the possible closure of the system’s nine Massachusetts hospitals, its approximately 200,000 patients and 16,000 employees here are grappling with a range of once-unthinkable challenges.

Surgeons buying their own medical instruments. Nurses devising their own mouthwash solution for patients on ventilators. Patients eating crackers after all the sandwiches prepared for the day had run out.

Some employees, concerned that they won’t have what they need to do their jobs and that their livelihoods might be in jeopardy, have decided to leave. But most are staying, doing everything they can to provide high-quality care while holding out hope that another health care system will step in and save them.

Steward Health Care declined to comment on many issues raised by employees and patients but said in a statement that it “serves a patient population that are among the Commonwealth’s most vulnerable, and we are committed to continuing to care for them.”

The Globe spoke to seven people who have worked for Steward in Massachusetts and 12 patients and family caregivers, many of whom asked not to be identified due to fear of losing their jobs and privacy concerns.

Patrick Murray, former lead mechanic at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton, said he finally retired in 2021 after years of begging for money to pay for snow removal, mechanical repairs, and other maintenance work. The truck Murray drove around the campus was so rusted the bed was falling off, he said. Nurses were told to count the straws used by patients at the end of their shift to record how many they had used.

“We had things just running on a shoestring,” he said. “We’re talking about a medical center with people’s lives on the line.”

Some of those still working in the hospitals say they are relying on a time-honored coping mechanism: gallows humor.

“Everybody laughs about it,” said an intensive care nurse at Morton Hospital in Taunton — even though it’s deadly serious. “We joke that we’re afraid to come to work every day thinking the door’s going to be locked and we won’t have a job.”

One patient who said she gave birth via C-section at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton in October was struck by how understaffed the facility seemed. The nursery was closed, she said, and no lactation consultants were available over the weekend.

Marilyn Jonas’s elderly parents, who live in Taunton, adore their primary care doctor but have had great difficulty reaching him since Steward took over the practice a decade ago. No one answers the phone or returns calls, she said. Jonas once had to write a letter — on paper, with a stamp, placed in a mailbox — to get an appointment.

The condition of St. Elizabeth’s “scares me,” said Rachel Bunn, whose mother is often treated there. An elevator has been out of service for a year, she said. Bathrooms are dirty. The call button on her mother’s bed didn’t work. And when changing the dressing on her mother’s surgical wound, the staff had to hunt down gauze and other materials.

“The doctor she sees there — he’s awesome,” Bunn said. “These people are trying their best with what they have. It’s just sad they don’t have everything they need.”

At Carney Hospital in Dorchester, television service was cut off in patient rooms for several days last fall because the carrier hadn’t been paid, a technician at the hospital said, and a past-due notice was issued again threatening to cut service at the end of the day Tuesday if the bill wasn’t paid in full.

Many patients are still receiving routine care — or at least trying to. Richard Jette, 77, said he had a knee replacement scheduled at St. Elizabeth’s for Jan. 26, but two days before the procedure — with pre-op bloodwork and a CT scan already complete — the surgery was suddenly rescheduled, and then rescheduled again.

Despite the last-minute change, Jette isn’t overly concerned about being treated there. “I trust my surgeon that he’s not going to take any unusual or unnecessary risks,” he said.

Patients have been canceling procedures in greater numbers in recent weeks as news of the company’s financial distress spreads, according to an operating room employee said, and several doctors have left, citing safety concerns and the risk of lawsuits.

“The past two months, it’s been really tense,” the OR employee said. “We’re all in the same boat and the boat is leaking big time.”

A surgeon who worked in several hospitals said he had to buy his own medical instruments because Steward wouldn’t provide them. “From the beginning, Steward was all about money,” said the surgeon, who left last year and is still rebuilding his practice. “It started getting more and more risky to do surgery there. My biggest concern is something bad will happen.”

At Morton Hospital, patients over 250 pounds, who are normally provided extra-wide bariatric beds that can help rotate large patients to prevent pressure injuries, are being relegated to regular beds because two successive vendors haven’t been paid, according to an intensive care nurse.

“There’s no room to turn them,” she said.

Outside medical technicians trained to insert IVs leading to the heart are no longer coming to the hospital because their employer hasn’t been paid, she said. The same thing is happening with dialysis techs — forcing hospital staff to be trained to perform these tasks instead.

But employees, adamant that the hospital can’t close, are holding out hope for a new owner. “Everybody’s kind of waiting it out,” she added.

Gerry Roldan, a 37-year employee at Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill, also has no plans to jump ship. Conditions are stressful. Among the issues Roldan has seen: needle boxes filled with used syringes going unemptied because the vendor hasn’t been paid.

A number of people have left in recent months, said Roldan, who is a mental health counselor in the emergency room. But there’s “no state of panic” among employees, many of whom have been there for decades.

“I’m there till the end,” he said. “I’m trusting that we will be taken over by another hospital that has a vision.”

If the hospital were to shut down, it would be devastating, not just for patients and employees, but the entire community. “It would be an economic disaster,” he said.

The mounting crisis isn’t necessarily a surprise, according to some employees.

Murray, the former mechanic at St. Elizabeth’s, said his frustrations helped spur his retirement after 48 years on the job.

“It just became unbearable,” he said. “It was unbelievable what we saw.”

For some Steward employees still working, making light of the situation is helping them get through: That’s where the gallows humor comes in.

“Multiple people called out today and the joke was that they’re going on interviews,” said the operating room employee at St. Elizabeth’s.

But it wouldn’t be funny if there weren’t some truth to it.

“I’m definitely fixing up my resume,” the employee said.

