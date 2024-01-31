US worker paycheck growth slowed late last year, pointing to cooling in a very strong job market

The increase in wages and benefits was still mostly healthy, but the slowdown could contribute to the cooling of inflation and will likely be welcomed by Federal Reserve policymakers. The Fed on Wednesday kept its key short-term rate unchanged.

Compensation as measured by the government’s Employment Cost Index rose 0.9 percent in the October-December quarter, down from a 1.1 percent increase in the previous quarter, the Labor Department said Wednesday. Compared with the same quarter a year earlier, compensation growth slowed to 4.2 percent from 4.3 percent.

WASHINGTON — Pay and benefits for America’s workers grew in the final three months of last year at the slowest pace in two and a half years, a trend that could affect the Federal Reserve’s decision about when to begin cutting interest rates.

“Not great news for our paychecks, but good news for inflation and the prospect of meaningful” interest rate cuts by the Fed, said James Knightley, chief international economist for European bank ING.

The central bank kept its key rate unchanged at about 5.4 percent, a 22-year high. In a statement, it marked a policy shift by dropping previous wording that had said it was still considering further rate hikes. Still, the Fed cautioned that it “does not expect it will be appropriate” to cut rates “until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably” to its 2 percent target. That suggests that a rate reduction is unlikely at its next meeting in March.

Most analysts expect the first cut will occur in May or June.

When the Fed reduces its rate, it typically lowers the cost of mortgages, auto loans, credit card rates, and business borrowing.

The pace of worker compensation plays a big role in businesses’ labor costs. When pay accelerates especially fast, it increases the labor costs of companies, which often respond by raising their prices. This cycle can perpetuate inflation, which the Fed is assessing in deciding when to adjust its influential benchmark rate.

Since the pandemic, wages on average have grown at a historically rapid pace, before adjusting for inflation. Many companies have had to offer much higher pay to attract and keep workers. Yet hiring has moderated in recent months, to levels closer to those that prevailed before the pandemic. The more modest job gains have reduced pressure on companies to offer big pay gains.

The Federal Reserve considers the ECI one of the most important gauges of wages and benefits because it measures how pay changes for the same sample of jobs. Other measures, such as average hourly pay, can be artificially boosted as a result of, say, widespread layoffs among lower-paid workers.

Even as wage increases slow, inflation has fallen further, leaving Americans with better pay gains after adjusting for rising prices. After taking inflation into account, pay rose 0.9 percent in last year’s fourth quarter, compared with a year earlier, up from a 0.6 percent annual gain in the previous quarter.

Growth in pay and benefits, as measured by the ECI, peaked at 5.1 percent in the fall of 2022. Yet at that time, inflation was rising much faster than it is now, thereby reducing Americans’ overall buying power. The Fed’s goal is to slow inflation so that even smaller pay increases can result in inflation-adjusted income gains.