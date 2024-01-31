‘How is everybody doing?’ Elmo checked in emotionally. The Internet reacted as you’d expect.

Many found it was a loaded question. “How are you?” carries a certain weight to it in 2024.

Elmo broke the Internet again. This time, it wasn’t a contentious feud with Rosie’s pet rock, Rocco. No, the “Sesame Street” muppet hit a nerve with a simple mental health question. “Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?”

In 48 hours, more than 45,000 social media users quote-tweeted the red monster with their most intimate truths.

The Detroit Free Press, following the the Detroit Lions’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers, posted: “We’ve been better, Elmo.”

Some wrote that Elmo should read the room. Others noted that Elmo is technically a 3-year-old muppet and perhaps unequipped to handle a collective trauma dump.

Angie Thomas, author of “The Hate U Give,” tweeted, “Ya’ll have traumatized Elmo. That baby is 3. He doesn’t need to know all of this.”

Following the overwhelming response, Elmo shared a message about #EmotionalWellBeing and the importance of checking in with loved ones.

And of course, the Internet had a response to that, too.

President Biden thanked Elmo for opening up the discourse.

The CDC also thanked Elmo for checking in and shared mental health resources.

NASA replied reminding us that we are all glittering stars.

To melt hearts even more, one user pointed out that Elmo is holding his doll, named “Baby David,” who has his own Wiki if you want to fall deeper into the Elmo lore rabbit hole.

Elmo, who is eternally 3, has a birthday on Saturday. He’ll surely be checking in on his messages.





Maddie Mortell can be reached at maddie.mortell@globe.com. Follow her @maddiemortell.