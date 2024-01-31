‘How is everybody doing?’ Elmo checked in emotionally. The Internet reacted as you’d expect.

Elmo broke the Internet again. This time, it wasn’t a contentious feud with Rosie’s pet rock, Rocco. No, the “Sesame Street” muppet hit a nerve with a simple mental health question. “Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?”
Many found it was a loaded question. “How are you?” carries a certain weight to it in 2024.
https://t.co/OU2VDLZCui pic.twitter.com/uSXaUFco6W— Grant Ginder (@GrantGinder) January 29, 2024
In 48 hours, more than 45,000 social media users quote-tweeted the red monster with their most intimate truths.
I haven’t been okay for a long time, man https://t.co/1gnI6FMkfP— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 29, 2024
https://t.co/VYIwVumYXZ pic.twitter.com/nAgQf15sT0— Duolingo (@duolingo) January 31, 2024
The Detroit Free Press, following the the Detroit Lions’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers, posted: “We’ve been better, Elmo.”
We've been better, Elmo https://t.co/2pMHZ9vkv3— Detroit Free Press (@freep) January 29, 2024
Some wrote that Elmo should read the room. Others noted that Elmo is technically a 3-year-old muppet and perhaps unequipped to handle a collective trauma dump.
Angie Thomas, author of “The Hate U Give,” tweeted, “Ya’ll have traumatized Elmo. That baby is 3. He doesn’t need to know all of this.”
Following the overwhelming response, Elmo shared a message about #EmotionalWellBeing and the importance of checking in with loved ones.
Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you.❤️ #EmotionalWellBeing pic.twitter.com/jhn2LNKfHf— Elmo (@elmo) January 30, 2024
And of course, the Internet had a response to that, too.
“Elmo sorry but this above Elmo’s pay grade” https://t.co/aT12I4NVI4 pic.twitter.com/22nwBa72WB— bi-onic rad-neck (@danielleradford) January 30, 2024
It seems silly, but the fact that we all trauma dumped on Elmo yesterday, and that we all cried when Steve from Blues Clues told us he was proud of us during the pandy PROVES that children’s entertainment is so much more than “entertainment,” and has a lasting effect on empathy.— 🎃☠️ Whitney Van Laningham🦇🕸 (@WhitneyPuppy) January 31, 2024
President Biden thanked Elmo for opening up the discourse.
I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days.— President Biden (@POTUS) January 31, 2024
Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it.
Even though it's hard, you're never alone. https://t.co/ffMJekbowo
The CDC also thanked Elmo for checking in and shared mental health resources.
Thanks for checking in, Elmo! Sometimes, we all need a little help.— CDC (@CDCgov) January 31, 2024
If you need help, you can talk with our friends at @988lifeline:
· Call or text 988
· Chat at https://t.co/aLLohASutY
988 is confidential, free, and available 24/7/365. https://t.co/sqqTtlkj6V
NASA replied reminding us that we are all glittering stars.
Thanks for checking in @Elmo. Reminding you all that you are made of star stuff. ✨ pic.twitter.com/E6ZQbMIjI9— NASA (@NASA) January 30, 2024
To melt hearts even more, one user pointed out that Elmo is holding his doll, named “Baby David,” who has his own Wiki if you want to fall deeper into the Elmo lore rabbit hole.
couldn't remember what elmo's little plushie was called so i googled it and found out his name is "baby david" 😭 im gonna cryyyy https://t.co/wPcLVO7lJh— prozac & cody (@kakicp) January 30, 2024
Elmo, who is eternally 3, has a birthday on Saturday. He’ll surely be checking in on his messages.
