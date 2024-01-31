Gisele Bündchen shares heartfelt message after the death of her mother

Gisele Bündchen shared a heartfelt message on Instagram Tuesday remembering her mother, Vania Nonnenmacher, who died at the age of 75 on Sunday.
People reports that Nonnenmacher died of cancer after being admitted to Hospital Moinhos de Vento in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on Friday, according to a statement issued to the outlet by the hospital. Bündchen took to social media Tuesday to share a collection of family photos accompanied by an emotional caption paying tribute to her “beloved mom.”
“It hurts to know that I won’t be able to hug you anymore, but I know that you will always be watching over us,” Bündchen wrote. “You were an angel on earth, always helping everyone around you. I am so grateful to be your daughter and to have learned from you.”
“Thank you for being the best role model of love, strength, compassion, courage, and grace,” she added. “I will forever cherish the beautiful memories we shared and will live by the values you taught me. You will live forever through the many lives that you touched.”
Bündchen also thanked her mother for giving her “five best friends for life,” referencing her five sisters, including her twin, Patricia, and Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela, and Raquel.
According to a 2023 Vanity Fair article, Nonnenmacher was a bank teller while her husband, Valdir Bündchen, worked in real estate before becoming a sociologist.
Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.