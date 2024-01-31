Gisele Bündchen shares heartfelt message after the death of her mother

Gisele Bündchen shared a heartfelt message on Instagram Tuesday remembering her mother, Vania Nonnenmacher, who died at the age of 75 on Sunday.

People reports that Nonnenmacher died of cancer after being admitted to Hospital Moinhos de Vento in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on Friday, according to a statement issued to the outlet by the hospital. Bündchen took to social media Tuesday to share a collection of family photos accompanied by an emotional caption paying tribute to her “beloved mom.”

“It hurts to know that I won’t be able to hug you anymore, but I know that you will always be watching over us,” Bündchen wrote. “You were an angel on earth, always helping everyone around you. I am so grateful to be your daughter and to have learned from you.”