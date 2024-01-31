Restaurateur Jamie Bissonnette will open a Korean restaurant, a sushi counter, and a listening bar in Downtown Crossing in March

Last year, restaurateurs Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer (Coppa, Little Donkey, Toro, and more) ended their long partnership, with Bissonnette leaving to pursue other plans. Now we know what they are: Bissonnette, Andy Cartin, and Babak Bina have launched restaurant group BCB3.

In March, the trio will open modern Korean restaurant Somaek, listening bar Temple Records, and subterranean sushi counter Sushi @ Temple Records at 11 Temple Place in Downtown Crossing. They plan to open still more restaurants this year.

Cartin and Bina are known for Downtown Crossing’s JM Curley, Bogie’s Place, and the Wig Shop. Bina also ran longtime Beacon Hill date spot Lala Rokh, which closed in 2018. Bissonnette and Cartin are friends dating from restaurant days in 1990s Connecticut.