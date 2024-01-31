Northern border crisis? In N.H., just 21 encounters over 15 months, data show

New data obtained by the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire reveals that there have been only 21 encounters and apprehensions along the New Hampshire border in a 15-month period from October 2022 through December 2023.

Notably absent has been state-specific data, which civil liberties and immigration advocates have been demanding for months.

CONCORD, N.H. – A reported increase in encounters along New Hampshire’s Northern Border has sparked a heated debate in the state.

That’s a far cry from the border crisis Republican politicians have pointed to as justification for a new $1.4 million border patrol initiative launched in late 2023.

The ACLU of New Hampshire filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking the data from US Customs and Border Protection, or CBP, in May 2023.

Previously, CBP has only provided data for the Swanton Sector, a 295-mile stretch of the Northern Border which covers New Hampshire, Vermont, and part of New York. New Hampshire’s segment of the border makes up 58 miles of the sector.

There was one encounter in January 2023, nine encounters in June 2023, one in July 2023, three in August 2023, and seven in September 2023, totalling 21 encounters, according to the data obtained by the ACLU. There were zero encounters in October, November, and December 2022 and in February, March, April, May, October, November and December 2023.

Governor Chris Sununu pointed to the roughly 6,000 encounters at the Swanton Sector this year, which he called a “massive” increase, as he launched a $1.4 million state program to increase patrol hours at the Northern Border. The so-called Northern Border Alliance Program promised to add 10,000 patrol hours at the border over a year and a half. It allows local and state police to patrol within 25 miles of the border, and also added money for new equipment.

Gilles Bissonnette, the legal director of the ACLU of New Hampshire, said the newly released data renews questions over the legitimacy of this program.

“During the time period in which state officials suggested that there was a crisis at the New Hampshire-Canada border from October 2022 to January 2023, there was only one encounter in New Hampshire,” he said in a written statement. He criticized state officials for using “fear-based rhetoric” and called the expansion of policing and surveillance at New Hampshire’s northern border “unnecessary” and “harmful.”

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.