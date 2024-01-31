In affidavit, investigators outline communication between ‘Turtleboy’ and Karen Read

Read’s phones were seized on Jan. 24 after the search warrant was granted.

The allegations came to light in a State Police affidavit seeking a search warrant for two of Read’s phones, believing they contain evidence of witness interference. The affidavit was unsealed Wednesday in Norfolk Superior Court, where the cases against both Read and Kearney, who is charged separately with intimidating witnesses in the case, are pending.

Karen Read, the Mansfield woman accused of backing her SUV into her boyfriend and leaving him for dead in a blizzard in Canton in 2022, allegedly enlisted Aidan Kearney, the blogger known as “Turtleboy,” to begin reporting on the matter last April, investigators said.

According to State Police, investigators in October interviewed a woman named Natalie Wiweke Bershneider, a California woman who had attended Bentley University with Read when they were undergraduates. Bershneider reached out to Read following her arrest to offer her support.

Bershneider indicated that in April, a woman named Jennifer Altman had contacted her via Facebook and told her Kearney wanted to report on Read’s case, according to the affidavit.

During an April 13 text conversation, Bershneider wrote to Altman that “the feds are involved” in the case, an apparent reference to a separate federal probe of the Read case, and that people involved are “going down,” according to the affidavit.

“The following day Karen told Natalie she would like Kearney to report on the case,” the affidavit said. “Shortly after Karen agreed to work with Kearney, Karen instructed Natalie to download the messaging app Signal on her phone, which she did.”

Bershneider told investigators there was an “arrangement” that Read would send her “a message on Signal intended for Kearney,” which Bershneider would then forward to Kearney, the affidavit said.

“On several occasions, Natalie would take a screen shot of the Signal messages from Karen and send Kearney the screen shot,” the affidavit said.

Bershneider told authorities the messages Read shared constituted her “defense of the charges,” including information about witnesses, the home address of Michael Proctor, a State Police trooper who led the investigation, photos of witnesses, autopsy photographs, and other items.

“It appeared most of the messages sent by Natalie were authored by Karen,” the filing said. “For example, messages would start with ‘Tell TB [Turtleboy],’ ‘From Karen,’ or ‘Not for public but you and Aidan can see.’”

On April 22, Bershneider texted Kearney that “we are all very grateful to you,” and Kearney replied, “It’s my job, glad to help,” the filing said.

Read, 43, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. She’s free on her bail and her trial is slated for March.

Prosecutors allege she backed her SUV into her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, during a snowstorm outside the Canton home of a fellow police officer early on Jan. 29, 2022, after a night of drinking. The state medical examiner’s office determined O’Keefe, 46, died from multiple head injuries and hypothermia.

Read’s lawyers assert that O’Keefe was beaten in the basement of the Canton home and that the family’s dog, a German shepherd named Chloe, injured his right arm during the struggle. Prosecutors have dismissed the assertion as baseless.

Computer forensic experts for Read’s defense have alleged that a Google search was performed on a witness’s phone at 2:27 a.m. at the Canton residence on Jan. 29 for “hos [sic] long to die in cold” and subsequently deleted, legal filings show.

Prosecutors contend the witness used Google for a search about her daughter’s basketball team just before 2:30 a.m. and used that same tab to search for information about hypothermia at Read’s request when they came upon O’Keefe’s body outside the residence hours later.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.