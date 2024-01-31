Campaign for Catholic Schools in Greater Boston announces new board leadership

Vice chair and trustee, Robert G. Atchinson, has been elected to succeed Connors as board chair, the organization said in a statement issued Wednesday. Atchison is is co-founder, managing director, and portfolio manager of a Boston-based investment firm, Adage Capital Management.

The Campaign for Catholic Schools, a nonprofit that rebuilds Catholic schools in Greater Boston’s urban neighborhoods, on Wednesday announced new leadership as co-founder and chair of the board since the organization’s founding 15 years ago, Jack Connors, steps down to become chair emeritus.

In 2010, Atchison co-chaired a $10-million effort to renovate the 100-year-old Lower Mills campus of Saint John Paul II Catholic Academy, the statement said.

Atchison earned a master’s degree in business administration from Stanford University, currently serves as chair of Massachusetts Eye and Ear, and has served on numerous boards including the College of the Holy Cross and Horizons for Homeless Children, the statement said.

Connors, a Boston native and well-known philanthropist, has led the organization since he helped found it 15 years ago. In November, Connors was honored by the board for his long service by creating the Jack Connors Good Samaritan Award. He will now serve as chair emeritus of the board, the statement said.

Since starting, the non-profit has raised $130 million. It has consolidated 20 struggling elementary schools into “six vibrant, regional schools in 10 urban neighborhoods throughout Greater Boston,” according to the statement.

The organization’s “most ambitious projects,” according to the statement, are the two large, regional academies it organized and sponsors in Dorchester and Brockton which serve low-to-moderate-income families, including many who are new to the country.

Saint John Paul II Catholic Academy in Dorchester and Trinity Catholic Academy in Brockton were founded in 2007 and 2008 by consolidating 10 struggling parish elementary schools, the statement said.

The academies span five campuses and serve 1,465 students from preschool to grade 8, according to the statement.

Travis Rhodes, president of Abrams Capital, a Boston based investment firm, joined the board in June 2022 and succeeds Atchison as vice chair, the statement said.

Rhodes graduated from Boston College and Harvard Law School and is involved with several nonprofit organizations, including an international adoption and humanitarian aid agency in Waltham called Wide Horizons for Children. He serves on the Boston College Board of Trustees, as well as the Venture Philanthropy Network at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Rhodes teamed up with former Boston Celtic All-Star, Dana Barros, to establish a youth basketball center in Stoughton called the Dana Barros Basketball Club, according to the statement.









