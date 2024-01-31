Boston City Council votes to accept $13.3 million federal antiterrorism grant that it previously rejected

“As critical as I can be of surveillance and the powers that we give police bodies, I also know that safety and security is important for this body, it’s important for this community, and for this city,” Council President Ruthzee Louijeune said before moving to put the grant up for a vote.

Following a tense discussion in which some councilors advocated for holding another committee hearing on the issue before taking a vote, 11 councilors voted in favor of accepting the grant, while two councilors, Liz Breadon and Julia Mejia, abstained and voted present, respectively.

The Boston City Council voted Wednesday to accept a $13.3 million federal antiterrorism grant that the previous council narrowly blocked last year over concerns about the police intelligence-gathering operation known as the Boston Regional Intelligence Center, or BRIC , which would get at least some of the funds.

Advertisement

The grant, which the US Department of Homeland Security has provided annually for more than 20 years, funds antiterrorism efforts by the Metro Boston Homeland Security Region, made up of Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Quincy, Revere, Somerville, and Winthrop. Boston is responsible for accepting and distributing the funds to the eight neighboring municipalities.

Historically, the council has approved the funds unanimously, but in December, six councilors voted against accepting the money. The opponents raised questions and concerns about how BRIC, which maintains the city’s gang database and has been the subject of harsh criticism by some councilors, would use its portion of the grant money.

The council ultimately approved some controversial BRIC grants last year after lengthy and heated debate over the gang database and its contribution to racial profiling.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu refiled the antiterrorism grant for the council’s consideration ahead of the body’s first full meeting of the year on Jan. 24, but when the funds came up for a vote, Councilor Julia Mejia made a motion, seconded by Councilor Erin Murphy, to send the issue back to committee. Mejia argued another hearing was necessary to give councilors an opportunity to get clarity on any remaining questions about how the funds would be used, and to give the council’s four new members a chance to get more information on it.

Advertisement

Councilor Ed Flynn, who was president of the body last term and harshly criticized the members for not passing the measure in December, was absent from the Jan. 24 meeting. Flynn was present Wednesday, and strongly pushed for an immediate vote on the matter

After a tense 30 minutes of back and forth on the matter, the council ultimately voted to accept the funds.

Niki Griswold can be reached at niki.griswold@globe.com. Follow her @nikigriswold.