Boston’s hospital chiefs have turned away from sitting on outside boards

The Globe Spotlight Team found that in early 2021 six of seven chief executives at Boston’s academic medical centers earned money, stock, or both from working on outside corporate boards at the same time they ran their billion-dollar medical institutions.

Now, just one hospital chief maintains her outside commitment on a for profit board: Dr. Laurie Glimcher, the chief executive of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and a professor at Harvard Medical School. In 2022, Analog Devices paid Glimcher $318,000 in fees and stock for serving on its board of directors. Her compensation from Dana-Farber was nearly $4 million in 2021, the most recent year available.

Just three years ago, almost all of Boston’s hospital chiefs worked lucrative outside jobs as directors of for-profit companies, a rate that far exceeded national levels. But since then the corner office culture has shifted dramatically.

The hospital leaders all declined interviews about the issue, and their spokespeople indicated the change was mostly the result of personal preference by a new raft of leaders rather than changes in policies. But chief executives or the organizations that hire them may also be looking to avoid more scrutiny after the practice came under fire several years ago, said Dr. Nancy Keating, an internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and a professor of health care policy at Harvard Medical School.

Keating had previously signed a petition calling for stronger ethics rules to prohibit top executives at Harvard-affiliated teaching hospitals from working on corporate boards.

“There is definitely more awareness of the potential for conflict of interest, and I know that a lot of my peers are happy when their new leaders do not have really substantial conflicts,’’ she said. “It’s all moving in the right direction.”

Behind the scenes, Harvard Medical School dean George Daley has been engaged in private conversations about board work and conflict of interest with leaders at the Harvard-affiliated hospitals, according to his staff. Daley declined to provide details of those discussions.

The issue of outside board work took on fresh importance in the summer of 2020 when Dr. Elizabeth Nabel, the former chief executive of the Brigham, was working as a director for Cambridge biotech Moderna, at the same time that Brigham researchers were helping lead a clinical trial on the company’s new COVID-19 vaccine.

Amid criticism that her outside work could influence the trial, Nabel resigned from the Moderna board.

In Glimcher’s case, Dana-Farber does not do any business with Analog Devices, so there is no direct conflict for Glimcher, hospital spokeswoman Ellen Berlin said. The Massachusetts semiconductor company makes software for health care and other industries.

Potential improper influence has not been the only concern. The Globe investigation found that at one point Nabel worked for two publicly traded companies and a group of investment funds, attending, either remotely or in person, between 30 and 40 board and committee meetings called by the two companies in 2019. All while she was overseeing a billion-dollar institution devoted to patient care, scientific research, and medical training.

At that time, both Mass General Brigham, the Brigham’s parent organization, and Harvard Medical School began reviewing their policies. MGB has since restricted senior leaders to one for-profit board. Harvard Medical School declined to describe the results of its review, other than Daley’s ongoing conversations with hospital leaders.

“Given these discussions are currently in progress, it is premature to know whether or not they will result in a policy change,” medical school spokesman Dennis Nealon said in an email.

Harvard University itself has leaders entangled with corporate boards. Provost Dr. Alan Garber, who was appointed interim president of the university this month, sits on two drug company boards.

Scott Sperling, chairman of the board of Mass General Brigham, defended the practice of hospital chiefs sitting on outside corporate boards in an email. “We have long believed that it is incredibly helpful to our organization that our leadership gain valuable experience through board-level exposure to how other significant organizations are structured, organized, and managed” — an argument he made after Nabel resigned.

But a cadre of new leaders has changed the picture city wide. At Tufts Medical Center, president Diana Richardson does not sit on a corporate board, nor does Dr. Alastair Bell, the chief executive of Boston Medical Center Health System, Dr. David Brown, president of Massachusetts General Hospital, or Dr. Robert Higgins, president of the Brigham. At Boston Children’s Hospital, Dr. Kevin Churchwell took over as chief executive in March 2021, and soon after resigned from the board of Cyclerion Therapeutics.

Prior to 2021, the leaders of all these institutions earned additional income or stock by sitting on for-profit corporate boards. This has never been an acceptable practice at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Since the Spotlight investigation, Dr. Anne Klibanski, chief executive of MGB, has also stopped working for a for-profit board.

Dr. Jack Meyer, a retired Brigham radiologist and an emeritus professor at Harvard Medical School, had paused his donations to the Brigham over the issue. Meyer said recently that he has restarted a small amount of philanthropic giving based on the current situation but won’t fully renew his donations until there is an outright ban on outside board work.

“What I am giving is nowhere near what I would have given if the change was on paper,” he said. “And I am not the only one. I would give more if I was confident this issue was in the rearview mirror and not still simmering.”









Liz Kowalczyk can be reached at lizbeth.kowalczyk@globe.com.