Canton man sentenced to 15 years for sex trafficking a 15-year-old girl

“Mr. Rowell inflicted severe trauma on a vulnerable young life. Today’s sentence ensures that this dangerous man will be removed from our community for a very long time,” said Levy. “As we close Human Trafficking Awareness Month, this case serves as a stark reminder that this insidious crime preys on the most vulnerable victims.”

Keion Rowell, 24, was convicted by a federal grand jury in September 2023 of one count of sex trafficking of a child. He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release, according to Levy’s office.

A Canton man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison for the sex trafficking of a 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing, according to Acting US Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua Levy’s office.

Rowell first met the victim around Jan. 18, 2021, after the teen had run away from home, according to Levy’s office.

Almost immediately after meeting, he then created and posted numerous online sex advertisements that contained nude photos of the victim, according to Levy’s office. He then told the victim that she would have to engage in prostitution.

Rowell communicated with men who paid him to have sex with the victim. On one occasion when the victim did not make enough money for Rowell, he punched her in the face, Levy’s office said.

On Jan. 28, about 10 days after the victim had gone missing, law enforcement were able to rescue her in an undercover operation. When she was recovered, the victim had Rowell’s phone which held a trove of evidence against him.

“The cruelty and inhumanity displayed by Keion Rowell is staggering. He forced a child into sexual servitude, unleashing physical and emotional abuse even as he profited from that child’s exploitation,” said Jodi Cohen, a special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division. “Every day, children are being sexually exploited and traumatized in our area, and across the country. We ask anyone with knowledge of child sex trafficking to let us know about it. Dial 1-800-CALL-FBI or go online to tips.fbi.gov.”

Individuals who are impacted by or are experiencing sex trafficking may contact USAMA.VictimAssistance@usdoj.gov.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.