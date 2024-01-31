‘Charlie’ and ‘Luna’ fetch most popular dog names in Boston, again

Luna and Charlie have dominated the leaderboard in recent years, and they refused to roll over in 2023. Go for a walk this spring and these will likely be the names you hear barked in the dog park.

The city of Boston on Wednesday released 2023′s list of most-popular dog names, and notably, the leaders of the pack have stayed remarkably consistent.

If you or friend have a dog named Charlie, Luna, Teddy, or maybe Rosie, you’re in good company.

Bella has hounded the number two spot for female dogs for the last three years, followed by Lucy and Daisy to round out the top four. For the male dogs, Teddy has hovered between second and third on the list since 2021, while Max, Milo, and Cooper were other perennial favorites.

New to the list this year was “Leo” for the male names, and “Rosie” was out of the doghouse for the females, rising from 10th to 5th place. At the tail end of the male list was “Ollie,” who dropped from 5th place in 2021 to 10th this year.

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s Animal Care and Control Division releases the list of the most popular dog names every year as part of a reminder for all dog owners that they need to license their dogs if their pet is older than six months.

The deadline for registration is March 31.

