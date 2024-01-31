R.I. chef Eli Dunn will open a Portuguese cafe this spring

Dishes will combine Almeida’s Azorean heritage with coastal New England flavors in sandwiches, soups, and salads. They’ll serve pastries and breads like apple crostata, fruit tarts, and gluten free cookies, blondies, scones and morning glory muffins, according to a sample menu filed with the town.

Folklore Provisions, which will be co-owned by Dunn’s fiancée and business partner Rachel Lopes-Almeida, is expected to open at 301 Hope St. as a Portuguese-inspired daytime cafe with a coffee program. The building previously held Angelina’s, a coffee cafe.

BRISTOL, R.I. — More than three years after closing his beloved Warren restaurant, chef Eli Dunn is making his return to the industry this spring with Folklore Provisions in Bristol.

Some of the restaurant’s offerings will include ricotta toast with lavender honey and fresh figs, various quiches, sandwiches using local Baffoni’s Poultry Farm, among other items.

The restaurant will be primarily counter service, but Dunn told the Bristol liquor licensing board this month that he plans to serve a table service brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, for a “limited” mimosa and cocktail menu.

Folklore Provisions will not service alcohol Wednesdays through Fridays.

Dunn closed Eli’s Kitchen in Warren in late 2020 after six years in business to focus on micro-catering and virtual cooking classes. The restaurant’s chef, Sam Duling, took over the space to open Hunky Dory.

Prior to opening Eli’s Kitchen, Dunn cooked at Three Rivers Cafe in Warren, which has since closed, and the Beehive Cafe in Bristol. He grew up in the restaurant industry, as his mother was behind the iconic Phoebe’s Fish & Chips in Seekonk, Mass., a small, 30-seat restaurant using locally sourced seafood and vegetables.

Since closing Eli’s, Dunn has focused on his work as a private chef, and has occasionally hosted pop-up brunches at local establishments — including Borealis Coffee. He was also a chef-partner at In Your Ear Records store’s The Upside Bar. He announced on social media that he joined the new bar in September 2023 to cook his “signature globally inspired comfort food.” But a week later, Dunn announced he was stepping away from In Your Ear to “put all my energy into growing my private chef business and the ultimate dream of opening a restaurant with my lovely fiancée and business partner.”

Dunn is a two-time Food Network “Chopped Champion” where he took home grand prizes of $10,000 in 2018 and in 2020. In 2022, he was a contestant on the show “Beat Bobby Flay” in 2022.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.