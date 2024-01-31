Dorchester resident to plead guilty in connection with RMV bribery scam

Ngan K. Dinh, 48, was charged Wednesday in US District Court in Boston with one count of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud, and a plea agreement filed in the case said Dinh will admit to the charge “as soon as possible.” A hearing date hasn’t been set.

A Dorchester resident who works as a driving instructor will plead guilty to accepting bribes from learner’s permit holders in exchange for passing scores on their road tests at a Brockton RMV location, a ruse that allowed people to obtain licenses even when they didn’t show up for the tests, records show.

Advertisement

A document filed in court known as an information said Dinh had entered into the scheme with a road test examiner identified as a co-conspirator who worked at the Brockton RMV.

The scheme involved Class D licenses, which authorize state residents to drive passenger cars and certain vehicles weighing less than 26,000 pounds, the document said.

Between August 2020 and April 2021, the information said, Dinh accepted cash payments from, or on behalf of, learner’s permit holders seeking Class D licenses. Dinh kept some of the money and allegedly gave a cut to the Brockton RMV co-conspirator, who “falsely” attested that the applicants passed the road test.

“Some permittees merely drove around the Brockton RMV parking lot,” the information said. “Others did not show up for their road test at all.”

Shortly before Aug. 17, 2020, a person identified in court papers as Individual A paid Dinh $2,400 “for Individual A and a relative, ‘Individual B,’” who were both seeking licenses, the filing said.

Dinh on the same day paid the RMV co-conspirator about $200, and that worker falsely noted in the system that both applicants had passed the road test, which neither of them actually took, the information said.

Advertisement

In January 2021, the filing said, a person identified as Individual C paid Dinh $900 cash, $100 of which Dinh gave to the RMV co-conspirator, who falsely gave the applicant a passing score even though that person never took the test.

The government is asking a judge to order Dinh to forfeit $5,450 in ill-gotten gains upon conviction, records show.

The charge against Dinh comes after a former Brockton RMV manager, Mia Cox-Johnson, 44, in August received a four-month prison term for accepting cash bribes in return for issuing passing scores on learner’s permit tests, regardless of whether the applicants actually passed.

Cox-Johnson had pleaded guilty in March to two counts of extortion and one count of conspiring to commit extortion, according to a statement from Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office.

Between December 2018 and October 2019, Cox-Johnson took cash in exchange for awarding passing scores on learner’s permit tests for both passenger and commercial licenses, prosecutors said.

In one instance in December 2018, prosecutors said, she pocketed $1,000 in exchange for passing someone who had failed the passenger vehicle permit test six times. In October 2019, a customer took three multiple choice tests required to obtain a commercial learner’s permit, prosecutors said.

“Cox-Johnson accepted $200 in cash from an individual to score the customer as having passed the tests even if they did not actually pass,” prosecutors said. “In fact, the applicant failed one of the tests, but Cox-Johnson falsely gave the applicant a passing score.”

Advertisement

In February 2022, the RMV fired four employees after determining that 2,100 drivers had received licenses without taking road tests. The drivers were required to retake the test, free of charge, or face having their licenses suspended, according to the registry.

The spokesperson said the RMV “has since taken steps to improve its licensing process and continues to closely monitor and audit transactions.”

Another defendant charged in the Brockton RMV case, Estevao Semedo, 61, of Brockton, pleaded guilty in April to a sole count of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud. Semedo, the owner of a driving school, paid a road test examiner “no less than $17,000 in bribes in exchange for fraudulent passing scores on road tests,” prosecutors said. He was sentenced to serve six months in jail, records show.

The Dinh case also comes on the heels of the arrests on Tuesday of six people, including four retired and current State Police troopers, on federal charges alleging they participated in a brazen scheme to grant over two dozen people getting commercial driver’s licenses without passing, or sometimes without taking, the required tests, in exchange for gifts like a new snow blower, a pricey driveway renovation, supplies of bottled water and candy, and a coffee machine for an MSP trailer.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.