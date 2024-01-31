As strike in Newton drags on, Dropkick Murphys show their support for teachers with performance of ‘Worker’s Song’

“How are you doing, everybody? We are the Dropkick Murphys. Sending our love, solidarity, and support out to all you teachers on the picket line to thank you for all you do,” Ken Casey, the band’s lead singer, said in a video of the performance posted on the Newton Teachers Association’s Facebook page .

As the strike entered its ninth day, the punk band with Quincy roots showed solidarity with the union Wednesday the best way they know how: with a performance of “ Worker’s Song ” from their 2003 album “ Blackout .”

The Dropkick Murphys are shipping up to support the striking Newton teachers.

The track opens with the lyrics, “Yeah, this one’s for the workers who toil night and day. By hand and by brain to earn your pay,” and was written to give a voice to the working class and their labor unions, Casey said when the album was released.

The union, which has been posting updates and information about the strike on its Facebook page, celebrated the support of the popular band in the post, writing “strength and solidarity” with a clover emoji.

While the teachers walked out over common grievances, several recently shared their personal motivations for taking part in the longest teacher work stoppage in Massachusetts since the 1990s. Under Massachusetts law, it is illegal for teachers to go on strike and the union has been fined more than $500,000.

Although the school committee and union have moved closer to an agreement, the two sides failed to reach a deal Tuesday. On Wednesday, the union has pledged to remain on strike “until we reach a compromise agreement that meets our priorities in a financially sustainable way.”

And they have the Dropkick Murphys in their corner while they do so.

“God bless you,” Casey said at the end of the performance.

