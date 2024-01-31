Chelsea man pleads guilty to illegally selling machine gun conversion devices to federal undercover agent, prosecutors say

A Chelsea man pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to illegally selling several machine gun conversion devices to a federal agent who was undercover, officials said.

Michael Williams, 50, pleaded guilty in US District Court to two counts of transferring or possessing a machine gun and one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition, the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts said in a statement.

Williams was arrested in July and charged by criminal complaint, then indicted on the charges by a federal grand jury in August, prosecutors said.