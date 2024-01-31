Chelsea man pleads guilty to illegally selling machine gun conversion devices to federal undercover agent, prosecutors say

A Chelsea man pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to illegally selling several machine gun conversion devices to a federal agent who was undercover, officials said.
Michael Williams, 50, pleaded guilty in US District Court to two counts of transferring or possessing a machine gun and one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition, the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts said in a statement.
Williams was arrested in July and charged by criminal complaint, then indicted on the charges by a federal grand jury in August, prosecutors said.
He is scheduled to be sentenced May 15. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Wednesday afternoon.
Williams, who is banned from owning guns or ammunition because of a previous felony conviction, allegedly agreed early last year to sell an undercover agent several machine gun conversion devices and other gun accessories, prosecutors said.
After communicating for a while, Williams met the agent twice at a location they had arranged in advance, and on Jan. 12, 2023, he sold the agent the first conversion device and “numerous rounds of ammunition,” according to the statement.
The next day Williams sold the undercover agent two more conversion devices, prosecutors said.
