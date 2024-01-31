Harvard’s chief diversity officer targeted by plagiarism accusations

Charleston, an administrator but not a professor at Harvard, is an attorney and historian focused on race, women, gender, citizenship and the law. She previously served as a high-level diversity officer at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where her husband, LaVar J. Charleston, is now chief diversity officer. Neither of the Charlestons responded to requests for comment.

A story posted by the Washington Free Beacon Tuesday unspooled allegations that Sherri Ann Charleston had plagiarized multiple passages of her dissertation and improperly taken credit for her husband’s earlier research in a paper they later coauthored. A Globe analysis corroborated many of the online publication’s findings in academic papers.

Harvard’s chief diversity officer is the latest university administrator to face substantive allegations of plagiarism and academic misconduct, stirring unease among some diversity professionals whose work is under attack.

Advertisement

The Free Beacon was the second publication to air allegations of plagiarism by then-Harvard President Claudine Gay in December, contributing to the deluge of criticism she was fielding over Harvard’s response to the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, and its handling of conflicts on campus related to the Israel-Hamas war, antisemitism, and free speech. Gay — Harvard’s first Black president — resigned on Jan. 2, after allegations of plagiarism continued to emerge.

Many of the same voices that have criticized Harvard’s Oct. 7 response have expanded their attacks to also include the university’s diversity and inclusion programs, arguing they have gone too far.

“Concerns about plagiarism erupt when there is a larger political agenda afoot,” said Erica Foldy, a New York University professor who has studied race and racism in organizations. “And they disappear when that political agenda disappears.”

The Free Beacon posted a complaint it said had been lodged with Harvard, listing some 40 allegations of plagiarism in Charleston’s dissertation and a 2014 study it described as Charleston’s lone peer-reviewed article. A spokesman for Harvard would not confirm that it had received a complaint, noting the university has procedures for responding to any allegations of research misconduct.

Advertisement

LaVar Charleston was the lead author of the 2014 study published in the Journal of Negro Education, along with his wife, and his frequent collaborator Jerlando F.L. Jackson, who is now dean of Michigan State University’s College of Education. Jackson did not immediately respond to a request for an interview.

That paper borrowed heavily from a study LaVar Charleston had published two years earlier in the Journal of Diversity in Higher Education. The 2014 publication used the same methodology and conclusions, without acknowledging how much of the prior work it repeated, Free Beacon reported and a Globe review confirmed. The 2012 study examined Black students and scholars’ decisions to pursue degrees in computer science. The 2014 paper seems to draw from the same interviews, even replicating, in large part, quotations from three participants.

The paper also used large swaths of text identical to a paper presented at a Pittsburgh conference for women in engineering, the Globe found.

It’s common for researchers to publish articles that borrow from their dissertations before or after they are submitted, or even to reuse some technical language. However, the same research is not expected to be published in more than one journal article. Scholars often build on past work in later publications but are expected to disclose any language or findings that are being repeated, rather than let readers assume they are new.

Advertisement

Charleston’s dissertation, submitted at the University of Michigan in 2009, included numerous passages that very closely mirrored previously published work. The Globe confirmed seven instances, one of which reiterated 80 of 85 words in a paragraph.

The Free Beacon quoted Jonathan Bailey, an expert on plagiarism who runs a site called Plagiarism Today, as saying that passages in Charleston’s dissertation were problematic because she failed to either use quotation marks to delineate direct quotes, or to paraphrase those points, even though she did cite the sources of her material in footnotes.

In an interview with the Globe, however, Bailey also expressed frustration with the way accusations of plagiarism are being politicized.

“The goal of these is more about taking down or disparaging people, disparaging the school, disparaging the position, than it is doing anything for academic integrity,” Bailey said.

Named Harvard’s first chief of diversity in August 2020 Charleston is “one of the nation’s leading experts in diversity and higher education,” according to the website for Harvard’s Office for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. She reports directly to the university’s president, a sign of her office’s significance and power in Harvard’s administrative structure.

More universities across the country focused on such initiatives in the wake of the George Floyd killing by police in 2020 and racial unrest across the US.

But programs aimed at improving campus culture and expanding access to under-represented groups have come under fire in recent years from politicians and some faculty, who argue that they are limiting free speech and academic freedom. Taking down Gay — a scholar on diversity herself — was viewed as a significant victory for the anti-DEI movement, following the Supreme Court’s decision last summer barring affirmative action in higher education in a case that originated in part at Harvard.

Advertisement

“This is the beginning of the end for DEI in America’s institutions,” the conservative writer and activist Christopher Rufo, who broke the first story alleging plagiarism by Gay, proclaimed on X after she resigned.

Asked about the status of DEI at Harvard, a spokesman said: “Harvard is a community that embraces diversity in backgrounds, experiences and perspectives. Through her leadership as Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Sherri Ann Charleston has advanced our belief that everyone who comes to Harvard belongs at Harvard and, whether a student, faculty, staff member or researcher, should have the opportunity to succeed.”

Deirdre Fernandes of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her @StephanieEbbert. Elizabeth Koh can be reached at elizabeth.koh@globe.com. Follow her @elizabethrkoh.