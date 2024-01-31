Court documents show trail of information allegedly passed between ‘Turtleboy’ blogger Aidan Kearney and Karen Read

Proctor’s home address was just one of the pieces of information Read shared with Kearney through an intermediary and in 40 hours of direct phone conversations, according to the affidavit.

But how did Kearney find out where Proctor lived? According to a State Police affidavit unsealed in Norfolk Superior Court Wednesday, Read had told him.

Last summer, Aidan Kearney, the blogger known as “Turtleboy” led a motorcade of supporters to the home of State Police trooper Michael Proctor, a key figure in the murder investigation of Karen Read, and accused him of framing the Mansfield woman.

Read, 43, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. She is accused of fatally injuring her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, by backing into him with her SUV on Jan. 29, 2022, outside a Canton home during a blizzard.

The home was owned by a fellow Boston police officer who was hosting an after-party, according to court records.

Kearney, who has championed Read’s claims of innocence, has been indicted for allegedly intimidating prosecution witnesses in the case. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail in an unrelated domestic violence case.

According to the affidavit, Read and Kearney built a relationship through direct conversations, text messages, and emails last year. But at times, Kearney questioned Read’s information, including the claim that a teenage boy may have clashed with O’Keefe inside the Canton home, according to the affidavit.

On April 23, Kearney allegedly sent a message through an intermediary, Natalie Wiweke Bershneider.

“Hey need to talk to you ASAP,” Kearney said. “It’s really important for me to know how we know [the teenager] was in that” [house] ... I’m starting to lose confidence [the teenager] was in that house and I’m freaking out.”

Read calmed Kearney by summarizing testimony from prosecution witnesses who testified before a Norfolk County grand jury, information that is rarely disclosed publicly by law enforcement. She followed that up with a direct conversation through the Signal app, according to the affidavit.

Kearney was also frustrated by his interactions with Read, according to the affidavit.

“Not gonna lie, this is getting old. I don’t like the riddle ‘put the clues together’ stuff,’' Kearney wrote to the intermediary. “This isn’t a board game. By now she knows that I can be trusted. What you told me mean that the 227 google search MAKES NO SENSE!!

Computer forensic experts for Read’s defense have said that a Google search was performed on a witness’s phone at 2:27 a.m. at the Canton home for “hos [sic] long to die in cold” and subsequently deleted, legal filings show.

Through the intermediary, Read reached out to Kearney, urging him to set aside any misgivings he might have and speak with her lawyer, Alan Jackson. “Tell TB from me: Be strong Aidan! Get down for a day, but wake up and keep fighting tomorrow!”

Later that month, Kearney turned to Read again, asking if she could share more of the information available to her in documents provided by prosecutors to her lawyers as they prepare for trial.

“Anything else I should talk about that I haven’t hit in blogs yet? Feel like I’m out of new material,” Kearney allegedly wrote.

