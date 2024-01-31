Manchester, N.H. man sentenced to 20 years in prison for road rage, shooting incident

Jayson Talbot admitted to shooting the 39-year-old man after a tailgating incident escalated on July 9. The victim, also from Manchester, was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

A 25-year-old man from Manchester, N.H. has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting another driver in the arm during a road-rage incident in the city’s south end last summer, police said Monday.

Talbot pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, as well as reckless conduct, and was sentenced Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

The injured man, whose name has not been disclosed, immediately reported the incident to police at about 9:50 p.m. along with Talbot’s driver’s license plate number.

Advertisement

The victim said he was being tailgated while driving on Mammoth Road and hit his brakes, or “brake checked” the other vehicle, to get the driver to back away, Manchester police said.

Talbot pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle, shouted, and fired at him twice, according to police.

The victim was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers found Talbot at his residence on Central Street where a search warrant turned up a 9-mm Draco pistol, police said.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg praised detectives for their “outstanding work,” condemned the violence in his community, and applauded the lengthy 20-year sentence.

“It is completely unacceptable for this kind of behavior to take place in our community,” Aldenberg said in a statement.“This lengthy sentence should serve as a strong warning: Violence is not tolerated in Manchester, and we will investigate all incidents to the fullest, and there will be serious consequences for those involved.”





Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.