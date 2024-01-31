Mass. man shot and killed by police officer in Fryeburg, Maine, after chase, allegedly brandishing knife, officials say

When Fryeburg police and the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department tried to stop the pickup truck on Main Street in Fryeburg, Ellis allegedly refused to pull over and struck multiple vehicles on Main Street before crashing into a snowbank in front of Norway Savings Bank, police said.

Kenneth Ellis, 52, whose last known address was in Hyannis, was driving a black pickup truck when he refused to stop for authorities in New Hampshire and crossed the state line into Maine, according to a statement by the Fryeburg Police Department.

A Massachusetts man who allegedly brandished a knife at police was shot and killed by a Fryeburg officer Tuesday after leading police on a chase that started in New Hampshire and ended in Maine, police said.

Advertisement

Ellis allegedly then got out of the truck and brandished a knife as he approached Fryeburg police Officer Mike St. Laurent, who had stopped right behind the truck. St. Laurent shot Ellis and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

St. Laurent will be placed on administrative leave “as is standard protocol in a police involved shooting,” and the incident will be investigated by the office of the Attorney General, police said in the statement.

During the pursuit of Ellis, an Oxford County sheriff deputy who was helping Fryeburg police with the chase crashed into a vehicle that turned in front of him on Main Street in Fryeburg, police said.

That crash is also under investigation, police said.

“The Maine State Police Southern Field Troop is investigating this crash as well as the other crashes that Mr. Ellis was involved with,” police said in the statement. “Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit South is also assisting with the crash investigations and identifying any witnesses to the incident. Troopers are working to reconstruct the cause of the crashes as well as determining the extent of injuries to those involved alongside the Attorney General’s Office investigation.”

Advertisement





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.