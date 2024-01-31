Read the texts between Mass. State Police troopers accused in license scheme

Troopers described some applicants as “a mess,” “an idiot,” or “brain dead.” But they still passed them on tests in exchange, prosecutors say, for gifts such as a new snow blower, a driveway renovation worth about $10,000, supplies of bottled water and candy, and a coffee machine for the trailer his unit used as an office.

Six men, including current and former State Police officials, were arrested and charged Tuesday with allegedly running a scheme that officials say resulted in more than two dozen people getting commercial driver’s licenses over about five years without passing or sometimes without even taking the required tests.

Charged in the scheme Tuesday were Sergeant Gary Cederquist; state Trooper Joel Rogers; two retired troopers, Calvin Butner and Perry Mendes, both 63; Scott Camara, 42, of Rehoboth, who worked at a commercial driving school in Brockton; and Eric Mathison, 47, of Boston, who prosecutors describe as Cederquist’s friend.

In court papers, federal prosecutors alleged the scheme unfolded over text messages, where the troopers sometimes used codes like “golden treatment” or “golden handshake” to refer to passing an applicant who didn’t execute the skills or take the test, according to transcripts of text messages in the document.

Here are some highlights of text message transcripts included in the indictment.

May 15, 2019

Cederquist texted Butner, referring to an applicant. Butner then reported that the applicant had passed a skills test, the indictment states.

Calvin Butner Did the 1030 pass today? Gary Cederquist Yes sir he got the golden handshake 👍 👍



May 16, 2019

Cederquist texted his boss.

Cederquist's boss: Your buddy passed yesterday he owes you that's an automatic Fail leaving the door open!!! Also did not have 3 points of contact and [they] came out forward instead of backwards but [they] passed thanks to you. Gary Cederquist

March 11, 2020

Butner texted Cederquist about an applicant described in text exchanges as a “Seekonk fire fighter.”

Gary Cederquist This guys a mess. Calvin Butner 😂😂😂😂😂 Lol. He owes u a prime rib 6inch. 4 compounds and no watch.

🤦‍♂️ Lol. Np.



Feb. 24, 2021

Text exchanges about an applicant between Butner and Cederquist.

Gary Cederquist: Golden mess. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Calvin Butner I bet. 🤣🤣🤣

Is he all set. He's a nice guy. Ya he is he'll be fine 👍

👍 Passed.

👍

Jan. 3, 2022

Butner texted Cederquist about an applicant who only performed one of the three required maneuvers in the test, according to the indictment.

Gary Cederquist He's a mess Class A truck 2psi loss with tluck running truck cut our again while timin 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Calvin Butner He passed.

Feb. 7, 2022

Butner texted Cederquist about an applicant who performed only two of three required maneuvers, according to the indictment. Butner then “falsely” reported the applicant had passed the skills test, the document states.

Gary Cederquist Total mess this guy[.] i think some time[s] we should just do what we can but not golden. I'll tell you about it later. Calvin Butner Ok I'm sure he's doing great. Yes sir.

Jan. 5, 2023

Cederquist texted Rogers.

Joel Rogers Please take care of [name redacted] today he is engaged to my buddies daughter. Gary Cederquist [Name of applicant] golden please!!!!!





