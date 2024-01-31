Two State Police troopers charged in alleged license scheme suspended without pay ‘indefinitely’

Cederquist and Rogers were both assigned to the Commercial Driver Licensing unit, according to a statement from David Procopio, a spokesperson for the State Police.

Sergeant Gary Cederquist and Trooper Joel Rogers were indicted with four other men Tuesday and charged with running a scheme that officials say resulted in more than two dozen people getting commercial licenses without passing the required tests.

Two Massachusetts State Police troopers facing charges in an alleged commercial drivers’ license scheme have been suspended without pay “indefinitely,” State Police announced Wednesday.

The State Police became aware of a federal investigation into the members of the unit in late 2022, Procopio said.

“At that time, the Department immediately launched its internal investigation and additionally initiated an internal audit of the unit’s operations and procedures,” Procopio said in the statement. “The Department’s audit of the CDL Unit identified multiple processes requiring modernization, greater internal controls, and increased accountability. The State Police, beginning in early 2023, implemented numerous reforms to the CDL Unit that have significantly improved efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability.”

Procopio said the steps taken include requiring use of body-worn cameras for all CDL exams; more unannounced visits by unit supervisors to examiners at training sites; modernizing the unit’s record-keeping; adding two new sergeants to the unit to institute operational changes; adding new troopers to the unit and reassigning staff; creating a new position responsible for supervising and coordinating CDL unit training; and developing new training procedures.

Since the fall of 2022, the State Police has provided prosecutors with records in response to more than 15 subpoenas and other requests for information, Procopio said in the statement.

“The Department continues to cooperate with federal prosecutors in the investigation and prosecution of the alleged offenses,” Procopio said in the statement. ”Department members have also regularly communicated with the United States Attorney’s Office and the Registry of Motor Vehicles to share information. Additionally, the internal investigation by the State Police Office of Professional Integrity and Accountability into the alleged misconduct also continues.”

