Attorneys in brothel case seek private communication ‘process’ with clerk-magistrate

The new filings were among those submitted to the state’s highest court ahead of a deadline Wednesday afternoon. Justice Frank M. Gaziano of the Supreme Judicial Court will review answers Clerk-Magistrate Sharon Shelfer Casey provided last Friday and responses to Casey’s filing as he decides whether the initial court hearings should be open and what documents should be public.

Attorneys for men accused of buying sex at the alleged brothel ring in Cambridge and Watertown are seeking a “process” to communicate private information about their clients with the Cambridge District Court’s clerk-magistrate as they debate whether initial court hearings should be public, according to new court filings.

Howard Cooper, an attorney who represents one of the 28 men accused, wrote in an affidavit submitted Tuesday that he sought to communicate with Clerk-Magistrate Sharon Shelfer Casey on Jan. 23 by calling the attorney general’s office, which represents state entities in legal proceedings.

Cooper wrote that he told the assistant attorney general he spoke with, Thomas Bocian, that he wanted to “open a line of communication in the hope of reaching agreement on a process” through which Casey “would receive individualized information about the privacy concerns” of Cooper’s client. None of the 28 men accused of buying sex at the ring busted in November that allegedly catered to the wealthy and connected have been publicly identified as their lawyers argue to keep upcoming initial hearings behind closed doors.

Cooper wrote that Bocian “responded politely” and said he would contact Cooper “if there was any reason to talk.”

As of Tuesday, when Cooper filed the affidavit, he wrote, “I have not heard from AAG Bocian or anyone else on behalf of the Clerk-Magistrate about the possibility of agreeing to a process.”

In an email Wednesday, Cooper declined to comment further. The attorney general’s office also declined to comment.

In a separate court filing that referenced Cooper’s affidavit, the lawyers for a group of 13 of the men accused of buying sex, including Cooper’s client, wrote that it was “impossible” for Casey to make findings about the privacy rights of each man “without first seeking the necessary information” through a process such as what Cooper sought. Earlier this month, the 13 collectively filed a challenge to keep the proceedings closed, arguing they are low profile individuals who should be afforded their privacy and are not public figures. Since then, attorneys for four others have filed related challenges.

“We’re trying to maintain our clients privacy any way we can,” Janice Bassil, an attorney for one of the 13, said in an interview Wednesday.

All 28 alleged buyers are expected to face “show-cause” hearings, in which Casey’s office will determine whether authorities have probable cause to pursue criminal charges against each of them. Such hearings are typically private, but in December, Casey ruled to open them to the public amid the intense interest in the client list.

The hearings were originally scheduled for Jan. 18, 19, and 22, but a justice on the state’s top court put a halt on the proceedings as attorneys for many of the men, identified only as “John Does,” seek to keep the hearings closed. If the clerk magistrate does find probable cause, charges move forward and the identities of the accused become public. The hearings have not yet been rescheduled.

Casey defended her decision to make the hearings public, writing in a court filing last week that the choice was intended to “promote transparency, accountability, and public confidence in the judiciary based on the widespread attention that the commercial sex ring case has garnered.”

She also defended not releasing some court documents in the case beforehand, saying the “pre-hearing publication of that information holds the potential to impact the conduct of the hearing in a manner that may be unfairly prejudicial.”

Amid the flurry of new filings on Tuesday and Wednesday, attorneys for the group of 13 John Does argued that Casey’s latest filings “made no factual findings, let alone individualized findings, and can offer only a repeat of the same circular arguments” they already have addressed.

At the same time, Attorney Timothy R. Flaherty, who represents “John Does” 16 and 17, has argued in an appeal to Gaziano that the public nature of his clients’ “activities, endeavors, and duties,” would mean their professional and personal lives would be “severely and irreparably harmed by a public airing of mere accusations that are unsupported by probable cause.” He argued that being an elected official “does not create a legitimate public interest that outweighs the accused’s right of privacy.”

The alleged brothel ring made national headlines when federal authorities busted it in November. At the time, prosecutors said it had been operating out of luxury apartments in Cambridge, Watertown, and the Washington, D.C., suburbs. When federal agents arrested three people on charges of operating the prostitution ring, they said elected officials, government contractors with security clearances, military officers, doctors, and lawyers were among hundreds of men who paid for sex at the brothels.

In December, Acting US Attorney Joshua Levy said his office made it clear “there would be accountability for the buyers who fuel the commercial sex industry” and announced that a Homeland Security Investigations task force officer with the Cambridge Police Department had submitted applications for complaints with the Cambridge District Court against 28 “sex buyers.”

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com. Follow him @cotterreporter.