After months of Beacon Hill bickering, Mass. senators plan vote on sweeping gun bill

“Massachusetts gun laws are currently inadequate at preventing the unlawful possession of guns, and particularly the growing phenomenon of untraceable ghost guns,” Senate Majority Leader Cynthia Creem, the chief architect of the Senate legislation, said at the bill’s announcement last week. “This bill will track these unlicensed weapons the same as any other gun and keep them out of the hands of people who are not licensed to carry.”

The legislation aims to rein in the spread of so-called “ghost guns” by requiring that gun frames and receivers carry serial numbers and be classified as firearms. It also would explicitly prohibit the use of 3-D printers to make or assemble guns without a license.

After months of closed-door talks, public sparring, and procedural bickering over which committee should hear the bill, the Massachusetts Senate on Thursday will finally vote on a piece of police-endorsed legislation overhauling the state’s gun laws.

While the Senate’s bill is fairly similar to one passed in October by the House — both include provisions aimed at cracking down on “ghost” guns and expanding the state’s “red flag” law, for example — the House’s 126-page bill and the Senate’s 35-page proposal diverge in key areas.

For example, Senators, like their house counterparts, would expand the list of who can petition a court to revoke someone’s ability to possess a gun. But they stop short at extending that power to school administrators or a person’s employer; the House bill would give both the power to petition to revoke an individual’s gun rights.

Both the Senate and House bills prohibit carrying firearms in government administrative buildings, including courthouses. But senators don’t agree with the House’s ban on bringing guns into schools or polling places.

Existing state law already bans possession of firearms in schools, “so we didn’t need to redo what was done,” Creem said.

Senators also added some proposals that are not in the House’s version of the bill, like banning the possession of devices that make some guns fire more quickly.

The Senate also will vote on banning the gun industry from marketing weapons to minors and giving licensing authorities information about applicants who have been involuntarily hospitalized with mental health issues.

On top of the existing bill, senators also will consider 79 amendments that address a number of issues, such as increasing the penalty for having a firearm in a private home without permission or firing a gun at a home, creating a protocol for safe gun storage for school districts to share with families, and adding advanced practice registered nurses to the list of people who can petition a court to revoke someone’s ability to possess a gun.

The Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, which represents hundreds of law enforcement officials across the state, fully backs the Senate’s bill. Its top leader, Agawam Police Chief Eric Gillis, even joined Senate Democrats at a press conference announcing the legislation.

The organization, however, unanimously voted not to support the House bill shortly before representatives approved it, warning that its proposals to overhaul gun licensing and limits on where guns can be carried “will not reduce gun violence.”

The organization declined to comment further on the Senate legislation, but said in a statement to the Globe that the group “supports the concise firearms reform legislation put forth by the Senate.”

The original House bill was filed in June by Joint Judiciary Committee Chair Michael S. Day, sparking pushback from gun groups and a protest from Senate Democrats, who fought with the House over which legislative committee should hold a public hearing on it.

Gun owners and Second Amendment groups also vocally opposed the House’s efforts last year, characterizing it as government overreach.

Some, like Ed Gardner of the Liberal Gun Club, say the Senate’s version isn’t much better. It outlaws things that are already illegal, like bump stocks and carrying guns in schools, and criminalizes mental health issues by giving licensing authorities information about those who have been involuntarily hospitalized.

He said perhaps lawmakers want to make things “extra illegal.”

“It won’t actually change anything except make people feel like they have made [certain actions] illegal and therefore must be safer. On balance [it is] a bunch of feel-good talking points,” he said. “Bad guys will ignore the rule.”

Republican state Senator Peter Durant, a former state representative who won a special election representing parts of Worcester and Hampshire counties last fall, said he still can’t get behind the bill, even though it is “better than the House version.”

He voted against the bill when it came up in the House.

“It’s not good enough. It seems like we have a solution in search of a problem,” he said. “Any time we take up these bills, especially something as sensitive as this, we have to ask ourselves, what is our goal?”

After the Senate votes, the two chambers will have to come to an agreement before sending a final bill to the Governor Maura Healey.

Senate President Karen E. Spilka said at State House event Wednesday that while the bills are far apart, she is confident lawmakers will hash out differences and get a bill onto Healey’s desk this legislative session, which ends Jan. 7, 2025 (though the last day of formal session is July 31, 2024).

“That’s almost every bill that we take up but, you know, that’s the legislative process,” the Ashland Democrat said.

Material from the State House News Service was used in this report.

