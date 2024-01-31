A timeline of Massachusetts State Police scandals

The bribes were mundane, according to federal prosecutors, including a paved driveway, a snow blower, bottled water, and candy. But the consequences were troubling: By doing so, the troopers connected to the CDL unit in Stoughton had undermined the process that’s meant to make sure truck and bus drivers are operating safely, prosecutors said.

Federal prosecutors allege four current and former Massachusetts State Police troopers and two of their associates took part in a scheme that involved taking bribes in exchange for preferential treatment on commercial drivers license tests.

It’s the latest in a series of scandals that have rocked the State Police, ranging from disciplinary issues to problems maintaining evidence and the wide-ranging overtime conspiracy that led to criminal charges against multiple troopers.

Here’s a timeline of the parade of controversies the State Police has faced in the past decade:

2014

Scandals that continue to reverberate through the justice system unfolded at a State Police crime lab, where misconduct by chemists Annie Dookhan and Sonja Farak led to 35,000 cases being thrown out.

October 2014

Globe reports detailed how State Police had been involved in a large number of car accidents in which troopers were at fault, including some cases in which troopers were drunk.

March 2017

Trooper Eric Chin, the highest-paid member of State Police in 2016, was put on desk duty amid an internal investigation into whether he worked all the hours he claimed.

October 2017

Following a six-month investigation, WCVB found several troopers used questionable methods to “beat the system and collect extra pay for work not done.” This was the first public sign of what would become known as the Troop E overtime scandal.

October 2017

The head of a State Police crime lab office was fired after investigators found that staff withheld exculpatory evidence from defense lawyers in thousands of drunken-driving cases since 2011, a disclosure that threatened many convictions.

November 2017

Colonel Richard McKeon and Deputy Superintendent Francis Hughes abruptly announced their retirements.

November 2017

Two State Police troopers file federal lawsuits alleging top commanders forced them to alter a report regarding the arrest of the daughter of a Massachusetts district court judge.

January 2018

State Police officials announced they were working with the attorney general’s office to investigate whether troopers were paid for shifts they never worked.

February 2018

Trooper Leigha Genduso was suspended following reports that she was a co-conspirator in a massive federal drug case just years before her hire.

March 2018

The Globe revealed payroll records for an entire 140-trooper State Police division — including some of the department’s highest earners — had been hidden from public view and weren’t filed with the state comptroller for several years. The records covered Troop F, which primarily patroled Logan Airport and parts of the Seaport. Governor Charlie Baker called the concealment of the records “clearly deliberate.”

May 2018

Colonel Kerry Gilpin and Baker announced that the scandal-plagued Troop E has been eliminated.

June 2018

Three veteran Massachusetts State Police troopers were arrested and accused of pocketing thousands of dollars for overtime they didn’t work, marking the first charges in a broadening federal probe. Multiple troopers would plead guilty or be found guilty over the next several years.

November 2018

The Globe reported the former head of the State Police union was at the center of his own federal fraud investigation, with investigators asking whether he was helping himself while helping others. Days later, it was revealed that he retired from the police force.

March 2019

Federal prosecutors said troopers from a troubled State Police unit had a quota system for issuing tickets to motorists, a practice that state courts had deemed unconstitutional and agency officials had repeatedly denied exists.

February 2020

A court filing from a former lieutenant alleged the overtime conspiracy dated back more than 20 years and was part of a scheme hatched by top commanders who pushed troopers to write citations as part of an illegal ticket quota system.

July 2020

Fifteen state troopers implicated in the overtime scandal were disciplined but allowed to remain on the force, the Globe reported. Earlier in the year, Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher S. Mason had said he planned to fire troopers involved.

October 2020

A Globe report found dozens of troopers remained on the force despite past illegal conduct.

March 2021

A lawsuit filed by three veteran supervisors alleged Mason broke rules to promote his allies.

February 2023

Mason retired and Lieutenant Colonel John Mawn Jr. was appointed interim superintendent, a position he continues to hold.

December 2023

Two former State Police superior officers were convicted of corruption charges in connection with an overtime scheme dating back to 2015.

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com. Follow him @cotterreporter.