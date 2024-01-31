Boston Public Library map center asked supporters to create new names for MBTA subway stops

The post featured new names for several Green Line, Red Line, Orange Line, and Blue Line stations.

“At the end of 2023, we asked our supporters to help with a creative and collaborative map project: renaming Boston’s subway stations,” the post said

The Leventhal Map and Education Center at the Boston Public Library released a brand new map with new names for MBTA stations, and they certainly “Screech from the Heavens,” according to an X, formerly Twitter, post.

On the Green Line, Arlington became “Ahhhhlington” and Boylston became “Screech from the Heavens.” Porter, on the Red Line, was affectionately named “Escalator to Hell.”

Other names were true to their surroundings. The Kenmore stop, on the Green Line, was named “Fenway Park,” Park Street was given the name “Burying Ground,” and Gilman Square, on the Green Line extension, became “Good Gas Station.” The Aquarium station on the Blue Line was also changed to “The Fish Store.”

The Green Line B branch and E branches mentioned nearby colleges. The B branch had references to Boston University with “BU,” “Even More BU,” and “Seriously, Still More BU?” While the E Branch, had “Northeastern 2: Electric Boogaloo” and “Northwestern.” On the Red Line, Harvard is now “Tulane of the North.”

The map also mentioned people with Government Center renamed “Mel King.”

In all of its glory, Haymarket was renamed “Mayharket.”

While the post only revealed several names, it said anyone can see the full map at 700 Boylston Street, the location of Central Library in Copley Square.





Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.