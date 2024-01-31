Melinda Wilson, who helped Brian Wilson battle mental illness, dies at 77

Brian Wilson confirmed her death on Instagram, saying that they had been married for 28 years. No cause of death was given.

Melinda Wilson, who rescued her future husband, Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson, from psychological ruin when they were dating in the 1980s, died Tuesday. She was 77.

Jean Sievers, Brian Wilson’s manager, said Melinda Wilson had died suddenly at her home in Beverly Hills, Calif. She added that the couple have five adopted children — Dakota Rose, Daria Rose, Dash, Dylan, and Delanie Rae — who all survive her and carry Brian Wilson’s surname.

The couple’s relationship was portrayed in the 2014 biopic “Love & Mercy.” The film shows Melinda Wilson (Elizabeth Banks) meeting Brian Wilson, played by both John Cusack and Paul Dano, in a Cadillac showroom in Los Angeles where she was working as a salesperson.

After the film was released, Banks said in an interview with ABC News that she had met Melinda Wilson while preparing for the role.

“She said to me, ‘Music is his first love,’” Banks told ABC. “‘Nothing can replace it. It’s his being, it’s his essence, it’s his everything. So I’m settling for second, but it’s a pretty good — it’s a pretty good second.’”

The film shows Melinda Wilson helping her then boyfriend navigate a bout of mental illness in the 1980s. That effort, and their courtship, is complicated by the presence of Eugene Landy (Paul Giamatti), a psychologist who had helped Brian Wilson fight off depression and substance abuse to stage a professional comeback.

Landy, whose team of professional minders at one point lived with Brian Wilson 24 hours a day, insinuated himself into the musician’s life to the point where the therapist was acting as Brian Wilson’s business partner, record producer, and occasional songwriting partner.

In 1992, a lawsuit by Brian Wilson’s family resulted in a court order that barred Landy from contacting the musician. Landy died in 2006.

Melinda Kae Ledbetter was born Oct. 3, 1946, in Pueblo, Colo. She grew up in Whittier, Calif., and went to college there before becoming a model, Sievers said.

She also worked as a producer on several films related to her husband’s music, including “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road” (2021) and “Pet Sounds Live at Royce Hall” (2006). The latter title refers to “Pet Sounds,” a landmark 1966 Beach Boys album.

When the couple saw the film “Love & Mercy” for the first time, Melinda Wilson told ABC News, she did not know how tough the experience would be.

“I think I was more nervous than him when I took him to see it, and after, I said, ‘So what did you think?’” she said. “And he goes, ‘Oh, it was really a lot worse in real life.’”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.