Middlesex sheriff’s office warns of phone scam threatening arrest, seeking money

The public is urged to disregard the calls as the department would never call a person to arrest them or to demand money, the statement said.

The warning was issued amid a pattern of calls, including ones that demand money from people, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The Middlesex sheriff’s office warned the public Wednesday to be aware of phone scammers posing as employees and threatening to arrest them.

Four people on Jan. 29 called the sheriff’s office to report receiving calls from individuals impersonating Middlesex Sheriff’s office deputies or staff members, the sheriff’s office said

In two instances, the individuals were told they owed $5,000 in fines for missing jury duty. One individual was then told to surrender themselves to the sheriff’s office in Woburn, and the other was told to pay the fine through PayPal or a virtual currency kiosk, according to the sheriff’s office.

Another person was told they had to surrender in Lowell. In another scam call, an individual was told she had missed a court appearance where she was to serve as an expert witness.

In the release, the sheriff’s office said law enforcement would never “threaten arrest or demand fines be paid over the phone”, and that these behaviors are clear signs of a scam.

Individuals are asked to report these scams to the sheriff’s office at 978-667-1711 and ask to speak with the inner perimeter security unit.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.