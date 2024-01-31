Millis man in court for detention hearing after name surfaced in Attleboro synagogue’s caller ID following threats

The judge took the request for release under advisement, and Reardon will remain in custody awaiting his decision. Reardon’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

A detention hearing was held for John Reardon, 59, in US District Court in Boston, where he is charged with making the threats in a voicemail he left last Thursday with the Congregation Agudas Achim, a synagogue in Attleboro, according to authorities and court records.

A Millis man whose name showed up on a synagogue’s caller ID after it received a call threatening to kill Jewish people and bomb synagogues last week remained held in federal custody Wednesday awaiting a judge’s decision on his freedom.

Reardon is charged with using a facility of interstate commerce — a cellphone — to threaten a person or place with harm via an explosive, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, prosecutors said.

An FBI special agent wrote in an affidavit filed in court that Reardon allegedly used his phone “to threaten to injure the Agudas Achim Synagogue and its congregants with an explosive device,” and his name showed up on the temple’s caller ID when police investigated the threats.

A synagogue employee contacted Attleboro police at 8:54 a.m. last Thursday and said they had heard someone leaving a voicemail as they walked into the building, according to the affidavit.

The roughly two-minute voicemail left at 8:46 a.m. appeared to blame the congregation for the Israel-Hamas war and threatened “to end Israel and all the Jews.” It included the controversial phrase “from the river to the sea,” and accused the synagogue of supporting genocide and “the killing of little children,” saying “that means it’s OK to kill your children,” according to the affidavit.

“If you can bomb their [expletive] places of worship, we can bomb yours,” Reardon allegedly said. “If you can kill their children, we can kill yours.”

The synagogue employee became “afraid for their safety, the safety of other congregants, and the safety of the premises,” the agent wrote.

Police found Reardon’s name on the synagogue’s caller ID, along with a phone number ending in 4333 — the same number Reardon had given Attleboro police during a recent call for service, according to the document. Investigators then confirmed that the number was registered to Reardon, the agent wrote.

Police obtained a warrant and arrested Reardon, who again provided the 4333 number, according to the affidavit.

Reardon waived his right to remain silent and allegedly admitted that he had left the voicemail after finding the synagogue’s phone number through an online search, the agent wrote.

Reardon let investigators see his call log, and they confirmed that there was a two-minute, 13-second call to Congregation Agudas Achim placed at 8:46 a.m., following a call four minutes earlier to a Jewish organization, and preceding a call to another local synagogue at 8:49 a.m., according to the document.

“I am aware that Reardon is alleged to have previously made threats on at least two prior occasions, and thus he was aware of the implications of making threats to harm people,” the agent wrote. “Specifically, in 2022, Reardon was investigated for leaving a threatening voicemail at a school for K-12 students in Framingham, Massachusetts. He was also charged for making violent threats to employees at a local bank in 2020.”

Emily Sweeney of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.