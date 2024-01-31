Newton City Council president says teachers strike ‘has to end’

With the Newton Public Schools closed for the ninth school day, members of the Newton City Council are calling for the teachers’ strike to end.
“This strike has to end. We need to get our kids back in the classroom and we need to do it now,” City Council President Marc Laredo said Tuesday in a briefing in video by WCVB-TV.
“We think this proposal is difficult for the city, financially. Make no doubt about it, this is not easy. This will be hard,” Laredo said. “Our children are suffering because they are not in school.”
The Newton School Committee and the Newton Teachers Association came closer to an agreement by Tuesday, but the two sides still have yet to make a deal. Points of contention include cost of living raises for classroom aides — the union has asked for a roughly 20 percent increase over 4 years, while the district’s proposal Tuesday was for 14 to 15 percent — and cost of living raises for educators.
On Tuesday the teachers held a rally at City Hall, while union leaders negotiated with city and district officials and shared updated requests for cost of living increases. The School Committee also released its latest proposal Tuesday afternoon.
It is illegal for teachers to strike in Massachusetts, and so far the teachers’ union has racked up $525,000 in fines as a result of the ongoing strike, WCVB reported.
