Newton City Council president says teachers strike ‘has to end’

With the Newton Public Schools closed for the ninth school day, members of the Newton City Council are calling for the teachers’ strike to end.

“This strike has to end. We need to get our kids back in the classroom and we need to do it now,” City Council President Marc Laredo said Tuesday in a briefing in video by WCVB-TV.

“We think this proposal is difficult for the city, financially. Make no doubt about it, this is not easy. This will be hard,” Laredo said. “Our children are suffering because they are not in school.”