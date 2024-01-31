Newton parents file motions to end strike, asking to boost union fines and order arrest of NTA president

Two separate requests were filed in the court where Judge Christopher K. Barry-Smith has issued a back-to-work order and imposed fines now totaling more than $500,000 against the teachers union, whose leadership has insisted they can withstand the legal consequences until a new contract is settled.

Parents of Newton Public Schools students have filed two motions in Middlesex Superior Court to end the ongoing strike by the Newton Teachers Association, asking a judge to increase the $50,000 daily fine the union has already been ordered to pay and to order the arrest of a union leader.

Strikes by public employees, including teachers, are illegal in Massachusetts. The union went on strike Jan. 19 and the Newton schools have been closed since that date, including Wednesday, officials said.

One of the parents, David S. Goldberg, is a Newton attorney. In the motion to intervene filed along with his wife, Allison, on behalf of their three children, the family said the strike has harmed the children’s educational and social development, forced them into increased screen time, and is violating their right to a publicly funded education.

“Every student in the NPS system have a constitutional right to an adequate education in the public schools in their communities,” wrote Goldberg, whose motion to intervene was supported by several other parents. “These children need to be in school with their friends and with their teachers whom they adore. They should not be used as pawns in a political game being played by [NTA President] Michael Zilles.”

The parents asked Barry-Smith to end the strike and order teachers back into the classrooms — and to consider ordering the arrest of Zilles for criminal violation of a court order.

“This Honorable Court must impose stricter economic sanctions to ensure that the rule of law is followed and respected in a civilized society and/or order the arrest of Michael Zilles who is in criminal contempt of the prior order of this Honorable Court,” Goldberg wrote.

In a separate motion to intervene filed without an attorney, families urged Barry-Smith to impose a stiffer financial cost on the union, but did not call for the arrest of Zilles. The Dotan family, who have three children in the system, were the lead plaintiffs.

In a letter to the judge, Newton South High School sophomore Leia Dotan added a personal appeal. Dotan wrote that she has been eagerly looking forward to the Sophomore Speech and had counted on the input from her teachers as part of her preparation.

“This project is not merely an assignment; it represents a significant developmental milestone where students delve into topics of personal interest, develop their public speaking skills, and engage with the broader school community. I have been eagerly looking forward to this speech, counting on the guidance and support of my English teacher to refine my ideas and presentation,” she wrote. “I spent hours and days preparing for it. However, with the strike in place, this crucial mentorship is now unavailable and I am worried that when we go back to school, the speech project will be minimized for lack of time and I will not get sufficient support to excel in it.”

In court papers, the NTA has urged Barry-Smith to ignore the parents, writing that they do not have legal standing to intervene in a collective bargaining dispute under state law.

“Because there is no right to injunctive relief, and no private right of action to damages against the [teachers union] Defendants...intervention should be denied,” a union attorney wrote to the judge.

It was not immediately known Tuesday if Barry-Smith has scheduled a hearing to decide whether to give the parents an opportunity to participate in the continuing litigation.

This is a developing story.





