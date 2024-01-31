‘Solidarity has bonded us’: On a break from the picket line, striking Newton teachers reflect

Brighton’s Widowmaker Taproom and Kitchen provided a brief and buzzy haven for about 30 NTA members, a few hours after they joined some-2,000 other educators at a midday rally supporting increased pay for district paraprofessionals. Huddled over glasses and cans, a group of educators, some still wearing their blue NTA beanies and other outdoor gear, used the time to socialize — inside, and off the picket lines — before heading back into the cold for a negotiations update later Wednesday evening.

For almost two weeks in Newton, teachers haven’t been in their classrooms. Instead, they’ve been on the picket lines. They’ve rallied outside of district schools and City Hall, decked out in bright blue Newton Teachers Association gear, leading pro-union chants, and waving homemade signs. But on Wednesday afternoon during a break in picketing, some Newton educators could be found in pubs and bars, chatting over sleek wooden tabletops and cold beers.

It was a time to “rejuvenate and recharge,” one educator said, on the ninth day of school closures and almost two weeks after the teachers’ union voted to strike. Many NTA members have said the past weeks have been exhausting — mentally, physically, and emotionally — and have continually said they would rather be in their classrooms than on the picket lines.

But they said they have reached a breaking point after more than a year of stalled contract negotiations with the Newton School Committee.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller joined negotiations at the bargaining table late Tuesday night, following union pressure urging her to participate in the contract discussions. This was seen as a point of progress for some educators, who remain hopeful to return to their classrooms by the end of the week.

But a contract agreement — and an end to the strike — has proved elusive, with distance remaining between the School Committee and teachers union. The two sides came closer to an agreement Tuesday — the district increased its salary offers, the union dropped its ask for an automatic raise if the contract expires in 2027, and they also made progress in other areas, including paid parental leave.

”It sounds like we’re getting closer and closer,” said Jenni Bement, a history teacher at Newton South High School. “All we want is to go back to our classrooms ... We’re getting so close to being able to do that, so we can’t leave [the picket lines].”

Bement said it feels like teachers have been collectively “mourning” the fact that they’re not in the classrooms with students. At the same time, she feels an immense sense of “pride,” she said, in standing together with union members for what they believe is right.

Some educators reported feeling more optimistic after Tuesday’s progress. Others said they are wary of getting their hopes up, noting that after months of slow-paced negotiations since October 2022, previous glimmers of hope have been squashed in turn.

Talia Gallagher, another history teacher at Newton South, said that although the past two weeks have been “really challenging,” she’s been surprised by the interpersonal bonding that has emerged among district educators as they unite behind various contract demands.

”The experience of solidarity has bonded us in this very particular way,” Gallagher said. “While it’s been hard, it’s been motivating.”

Bement and Gallagher said they were encouraged by recent progress in negotiations, seeing such steps as a sign that their strike action and picketing have been working. They hope to return to school as soon as tomorrow if possible, and the prospect is exciting.

”I would first burst into tears out of the release of stress and happiness,” Gallagher said. “But then I would be like, ‘Alright, let’s talk about World War I.”

Madeline Khaw can be reached at maddie.khaw@globe.com. Follow her @maddiekhaw.