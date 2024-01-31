Newton teachers strike adds stresses for Metco families in the district

“Instead of making cereal, now I’ve got to make a full-course gourmet meal for the kids — pancakes every day, eggs, bacon, and all that stuff,” said Worrell, who lives with his family in Dorchester and sends the children to school in Newton through Metco, a racial integration program that enrolls Boston students of color in suburban schools.

Christopher J. Worrell is sleeping a little later these days, since the Newton schools are closed and he doesn’t have to get his son, 9, and daughter, 6, ready for a 7 a.m. bus pickup. But the demands of fatherhood have increased in other ways.

If his parents or in-laws can mind the children later in the day, Worrell, 38, will go to his office in the State House, where he serves as a representative for the Fifth Suffolk District in Dorchester. Like a lot of people with kids in Newton schools, he and his wife, Suzette, are doing their best in difficult circumstances.

Parenting duties and finding childcare have become overwhelming concerns for many Newton Public Schools parents, as the teachers strike there stretched into its ninth day on Wednesday, testing the patience of even families that fervently support the teachers union.

The sudden upheaval has left thousands of moms and dads scrambling for child care and asking for days off, including the families of the 415 Boston students who attend Newton schools through Metco — more than any other district in the program.

Worrell attended schools in the Lincoln and Lincoln-Sudbury districts through Metco, graduating in 2004, and now his children are in the program, attending the first and third grades at Lincoln-Eliot Elementary School in Newton.

The Dorchester Democrat said he’s lucky that his State House job allows him greater flexibility in his schedule than many, and he has family close by to help out. But he has had to move multiple meetings online and cancel appearances at public events so he could be home with his kids.

“My wife called me before you called me and said, ‘We need to do something to get the kids back in school,’” Worrell told a reporter Tuesday.

Milly Arbaje-Thomas, president of Metco, said Wednesday that she was “deeply concerned about the accumulation of learning loss for all Newton students, our Metco students included,” especially as they continue to recover from pandemic-era learning losses.

“The ripple effects from canceled school days are many: families struggling with missed work, additional childcare costs, or even having trouble finding childcare on a day-by-day basis,” Arbaje-Thomas said in a statement. “This lack of certainty exacerbates an already stressful and complicated situation for students and their families.”

At Newton City Hall on Monday, Newton Metco staff and families rallied in solidarity with the strike, calling on the district to agree to the educators’ demands. District Metco counselors were joined on stage by a handful of students and parents who are among the hundreds of Boston residents who call the district home.

Metco counselor Daniel Arroyo spoke at the rally, saying he spends “a lot of my own money for the programs I run for Black and brown kids in Metco.”

“We’re not asking for more money so I can go and shop,” he said. “I’m asking for more money so I can feed my kid.”

Ramon Downes, a Mattapan father who went to Newton schools through the Metco program and now sends his four children there, spoke at the rally in support of the teachers, whom he said deserve “a fair agreement.” But he acknowledged he wants to see the teachers come back soon.

“I’m much more appreciative, having my kids in the house all day every day,” Downes said. “I’m very appreciative of the teachers and what they do.”

Downes is fortunate — he is able to work from home and supervise his kids most days, and when he can’t, both his mother and his mother-in-law are able to babysit.

“I know not everyone has that opportunity,” he said.

Jaylon Phifer, a Newton South senior who lives in Dorchester, rode a train and a bus to Newton to support the teachers Monday, but said he and his classmates are stressed about getting their grades back — the strike has delayed the submission of their term 2 grades, which they need to send to colleges.

“I’m still waiting on two major schools that can be life-changing — Rutgers and UMass Amherst,” Phifer said. “So it’s like, really stressful waiting for my grades.”

Phifer said he spends an hour each way getting to school in Newton, so he’s shocked to see adults making decisions that keep students out of classrooms.

“This is Massachusetts, you’re supposed to emphasize education,” Phifer said. “Especially in Newton, this is something that we’re proud of.”

Wykeem Price, a sixth-grade Metco student at Brown Middle School whose grandmother works in the district as an in-school substitute teacher at Horace Mann Elementary, said he wanted a fair contract so that she can be paid better.

“It would mean a lot to me,” he said. The strike “affects some of the students, but they’re fighting for a fair contract.”

Wykeem’s grandmother, Darlene Atkins, said the 13-year-old stays at her home in Dorchester during the school week so he can ride to Newton with her, and he is mature enough that she can leave him alone there while she’s on the picket line.

“He’s a very responsible kid, and where I live at, my neighbors know if I’m not here, they look after him,” she said in an interview Tuesday. “It might be a different story if he was younger.”

Atkins, 65, said Wykeem spends his days texting friends, playing games on his phone, and reading. She wants to see him back in the classroom, but as a Newton educator, she also wants an acceptable contract, she said.

“I’m concerned about all of the kids, not just my grandson,” she said. “But I mean, what are you supposed to do? . . . This our last resort. This is not something we decided to do the last two months.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox. Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit.