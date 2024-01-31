Meet the negotiators representing Newton’s schools during contract talks with striking teachers

Here is a look at what the bargaining members bring to the table.

The four — Tamika Olszewski; Paul Levy; Chris Brezski, the board’s chairperson; and Kathleen Shields, a former member who is participating in negotiations — are conducting the bargaining sessions with the Newton Teachers Association. If the sides can broker a deal, this group will pass along its recommendation to the full nine-member School Committee.

Levy, the former chief executive of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, is the School Committee member with perhaps the deepest experience in working with unions — and also the most complicated relationship with them.

Levy, who is serving his second term, used to blog about his at-times rocky experience with the Service Employees International Union when it began organizing hospital workers nearly two decades ago. He ended up writing a book, “How a Blog Held Off the Most Powerful Union in America,” about his experience.

During a debate in June with Max Page, the head of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, Levy said he opposed giving public school teachers the right to strike in Massachusetts.

“On this issue, I don’t see a possible compromise,” Levy said. “This is binary, it’s either allowed or not allowed.”

Levy is currently participating in negotiations remotely, but did not say where he was, in response to Globe questions.

Tamika Olszewski

In 2022, Olszewski became the first Black woman to chair the Newton School Committee. She was born in Jamaica and immigrated to the United States when she was 5.

She attended the University of Pittsburgh, where she studied history and political science, according to her LinkedIn profile. She earned her law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

Now serving her third term on the committee, Olszewski has practiced law in Maryland and Massachusetts.

“I can be a pretty fun-loving, even, silly person,” Olszewski told the Globe in a previous interview. “But at the same time, when it’s important enough — when something really matters deeply — it’s time to just roll up the sleeves; put aside the ego; and have tough, rigorous, frank conversation.”

Chris Brezski

Brezski, elected to the board in 2021, earned his degree in accounting at Lehigh University and his master of business administration at Harvard Business School. He said at a press conference Monday that he got involved in city politics in response to the protracted reopening of Newton’s public schools during the pandemic.

He has said he led efforts to form a medical advisory committee to guide the city’s public schools during the reopening process.

Brezski said his advocacy at the state and local level “have had a meaningful impact on the School Committee and NPS eventually returning students to our classrooms,” according to a statement on his website.

Kathleen Shields

Shields, a senior trial counsel for the US Securities and Exchange Commission, according to her LinkedIn profile, served on the school board from 2018 through 2023. The committee allowed her to continue on its negotiating team because of her previous work on contract talks with the Newton teachers union, according to a school spokesperson.

Shields, in her last run for School Committee in 2021, was endorsed by the Newton Teachers Association. The union hailed Shields as “a thoughtful, conscientious, and dedicated leader,” according to a statement from the time.

Shields, during one of her final meetings as a School Committee member in November, warned her colleagues about the prospect of agreeing to a contract the city couldn’t afford.

“I am unwilling to put us in a place where a contract we sign obligates us to do that,” Shields said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.