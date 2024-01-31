Young N.H. lawmakers to receive John Lewis leadership award

Secretary of State David M. Scanlan, who selected Wheeler and McDonnell for the distinction, said they both serve as role models and “inspiration to our newest generation of voters” through civic engagement that aligns with the ideals Lewis fought for.

Two of New Hampshire’s youngest lawmakers — Democratic Representative Jonah O. Wheeler, 20, of Peterborough and Republican Representative Valerie McDonnell, 19, of Salem — will be recognized this week as recipients of the John Lewis Youth Leadership Award , an honor established in memory of the late congressman and civil rights leader.

They are still too young to buy alcohol, but they have already demonstrated their passion for social justice, civic education, and community improvement.

Scanlan noted that Wheeler delivered a speech titled “The Moral Obligation of the Moment” to students at Franklin Pierce University in November 2021, a full year before he was elected to the New Hampshire House. Wheeler spoke with conviction about rejecting nihilism and pushing back against the forces of hate, greed, and exploitation to pursue a better world.

Wheeler said he appreciates the recognition from Scanlan and views Lewis as a leader well worth emulating.

“Every time I sit down in my seat, and get a moment to reflect, I think of those whose shoulders I stand on. … I hope to live up to the example set by giants such as Representative Lewis, serving my time in the State House with honor,” he said.

Scanlan said Wheeler’s legislative priorities include expanding health care and housing access, adding consumer protections, and implementing comprehensive mental health care in schools.

McDonnell, who was the nation’s youngest state lawmaker when she was elected at age 18, has advocated for civic literacy, including through a YouTube series and other educational resources about the US Constitution.

Alongside civics education, McDonnell cited promoting school choice as among the top policy areas she and her colleagues grapple with in Concord.

“Although there are several impactful issues, expanding educational opportunities is very close to my heart,” she said. “It is important that all students can learn in an environment that best meets their needs.”

McDonnell said she hopes her legislative service pays respect to those who came before her and paves a way for leaders in future generations. She said she was “ecstatic” to be nominated for an award named after a lifelong civil rights champion.

“To have been selected alongside my friend and colleague Representative Wheeler is truly an honor,” she added.

Scanlan will formally present the awards to Wheeler and McDonnell in his office at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday.

