Overcast skies to dominate the week, but a sunny, pleasant weekend awaits

The latest satellite images show a plethora of clouds across the northeastern section of the United States and without much air movement it’s going to be hard to undo these low clouds. Last year was the cloudiest January on record and this year we will end up less cloudy but still significantly cloudier than average.

Clouds continued to be the dominant weather feature Wednesday morning for the northeast corner of the USA.

Clouds continued to hang tough for our midweek forecast and in spite of my cautious optimism of a little bit of sunshine for Wednesday in Tuesday’s forecast, it’s probably not going to happen.

January 2024 has been significantly cloudier than normal, but not as cloudy as January 2023. NOAA

After all the storminess over the past couple of months, precipitation totals for the first two-thirds of meteorological winter are very high. Notice that Worcester is sitting in first place for how wet it has been -- and Boston is in the top five.

The first two months of meteorological winter have been very wet in the Northeast. NOAA

February begins Thursday where January will leave -- with a lot of clouds. This means that the groundhog is unlikely to see his shadow on Friday, but rodents aren’t meteorologists so I don’t think it really matters.

This weekend I have greater confidence in more sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s, which is within the typical range for early February.

Saturday also brings the first 5 p.m. sunset of the season and this weekend we end up with 10 hours of daylight. Solar winter comes to an end next week as we enter the quarter with the most amount of light gain, adding four hours of it to our days by the end of April.

Lots of moisture will move into California the rest of this week creating flooding and possible mudslides. NOAA

While we enjoy a dry stretch here, moisture will be plentiful out west, coming onshore for the next several days. You might hear the terms “atmospheric river” or ”pineapple express” to describe the upcoming rainfall in those areas. A strong Pacific jet stream will propel lots of rain from the Pacific eastward. Northern and Central California can expect to see the heaviest rainfall, with up to 5 inches expected over the next couple of days.

But while the West Coast is getting deluged with rain, we will be much drier than average here in the Northeast.

High pressure this weekend keeps any rain and snow away from New England. Tropical Tidbits

The mild winter so far has left southern New England void of a lot of snow, but snowcover across northern New England is much higher.

Right now, I don’t see any indication of a major storm over the next couple of weeks. This doesn’t mean that things can’t quickly change. Sometimes it looks like there’s not going to be a snowstorm and then the atmosphere changes enough that the forecast follows. But for now the accumulated snowfall into mid-February is expected to be minimal.