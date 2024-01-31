Poll: Governor McKee’s job approval rating is at 45 percent

The 45 percent approval rating is the second-lowest in the US, behind only Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, who was at 43 percent.

The online survey, conducted between October and December, found that 45 percent of voters approve of the job McKee is doing as governor, while 39 percent disapprove. Another 16 percent of voters said they have no opinion or don’t know how the Rhode Island Democrat is performing.

Governor Dan McKee is one of only eight governors in the country with a job approval rating below 50 percent, according to the latest survey from Morning Consult, which polls voters in each state on their governors and US senators four times each year.

A 45 percent/39 percent split is hardly bad news for McKee, although his approval rating is down from 50 percent in the same survey taken between July and September.

The issue is that many voters in other states have a lot of confidence in their governors right now. In fact, there isn’t a single governor with a disapproval rating higher than Reeves’ 48 percent.

In 14 states, at least 60 percent of voters said they approve of the job their governor is doing. Vermont Governor Phil Scott, a Republican, blew everyone out of the water with an 86 percent approval rating. He regularly ranks as the country’s most popular governor in these polls.

Among New England’s governors, Scott, New Hampshire Republican Chris Sununu (65 percent), Connecticut Democrat Ned Lamont (62 percent), and Massachusetts Democrat Maura Healey (60 percent) are all ranked in the top 10. Maine Governor Janet Mills was at 57 percent approval.

As for Rhode Island’s two US senators, Senator Jack Reed posted an approval rating of 54 percent, with just 26 percent of voters saying they disapprove. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who is up for reelection this year, was tied with McKee at 45 percent approval. His disapproval rating was 36 percent.

