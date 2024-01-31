Small plane that crashed in Western Mass. and left three people dead had ice on wings and engine, federal investigators say

“Airframe icing was observed on the leading edge of both wings and horizontal stabilizers, both engine nacelles, and the leading edge of the rudder,” said the preliminary report released last week. “Ice was also observed on the front face of one of the left engine’s propeller blades, and on the nav antenna located on the vertical stabilizer.”

Fredrika “Rika” Ballard, 53, of Southwick, William “Bill” Hampton, 68, of Indian Orchard, and Chad Davidson, 29, of Woodstock, Conn., were all killed when the Beechcraft 55 Baron Twin-Piston plane crashed into the side of a wooded mountain near the border of Greenfield and Leyden in Western Massachusetts, according to the State Police.

The three people were flying with Fly Lugu, a Westfield flight school, which calls itself a “big flying family,” according to the Fly Lugo website. Ballard was the owner of the Fly Lugu flight school, and Hampton was an instructor, according to State Police. Davidson was a student at the school, State Police said.

Some 20 minutes after the crash, it was 35 degrees at Orange Municipal Airport, about 12 miles east of the crash site in Western Massachusetts, the report said. Winds were blowing between about 12 miles per hour and gusting to 26 miles per hour from the south-southwest, according to the report. The visibility was 10 miles.

Two different meteorological information warnings were active at the time of the crash, one, for moderate icing conditions and another for “occasional severe turbulence” between 3,000 and 16,000 feet “due to strong low-level winds,” the report said.

All the major components of the plane were at the crash site, and there was no fire after impact, the report stated. The airplane crashed in a “relatively flat position with little forward movement,” officials said in the report.

“Both wings, along with their respective engines and propeller systems, remained attached to the fuselage, the report said. “The right wing impacted a tree about mid-span. The tail section was partially separated from the empennage but remained attached via control cables. The fuselage was compressed and crushed downward.”

The plane, owned by Fly Lugu, departed from Westfield-Barnes just after 11 a.m. on Jan. 14, State Police said. The plane crashed at 11:25 a.m., according to the report.

Authorities received several 911 calls of a plane crash at 11:26 a.m. and crews responded in about 14 minutes to the crash site near the border with Vermont, Greenfield Police Deputy Chief William Gordon said.

Greenfield firefighters and American Medical Response paramedics declared the three people dead at the scene, according to State Police.

The plane did not receive any air traffic control services or recorded radio communications for the entirety of the flight, the report said.

After the plane made four alternating 360-degree turns and reached an altitude of about 4,000 feet it began a “rapid descent,” the report said. Data on the plane ended at 11:25 a.m.

One eyewitness, mentioned in the report, was walking his dog when the plane “corkscrewed” and made a “spinning descent,” the report said.

“He said the airplane was ‘trying to gain altitude,’ ‘then stopped’ before the nose of the airplane dropped and ‘made a straight line’ toward the ground,” the report said.

The eyewitness said the plane descended in eight seconds from when he first saw it, to when it was out of sight, according to the report.

Another eyewitness said the plane was flying “somewhat erratically” before it flew east and “turned nose down and spiraled out of sight,” the report said.

The plane was taken to a secure facility for further examination, officials said. The cause of the crash is still under investigation and NTSB officials said the final report could take more than a year to complete.

The 1974 plane was last inspected in September 2023, according to documents on the flight school’s website. The business does maintenance on its planes every 50 flight hours, the documents on the website show.

