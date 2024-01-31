Rhode Island native Kali Reis on starring in ‘True Detective: Night Country’

Reis, 37, is from East Providence, where just about everyone in her family still resides. They tune in every week to watch her as trooper Evangeline Navarro, a starring role opposite Jodie Foster in the fourth season of the popular American anthology crime drama, directed by Issa López. It’s Reis’s third acting job ever.

“My family has all kinds of questions, and I’m like, ‘I’m not answering your damn questions,’” Reis told the Globe over Zoom from her home in South Philadelphia.

As the grisly mystery continues to unfold each week, audiences are getting to know the salt-of-the earth Rhode Islander, whose acting chops might have everyone fooled into thinking she’s been doing it her whole life.

Reis is also a professional boxer and a former world champion. She’s an activist and member of the Seaconke Wampanoag Tribe, which is fighting for federal recognition in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. She caught up with the Globe about finding her new career path, the coincidental overlaps between herself and trooper Navarro, and her work uplifting and empowering indigenous voices.

What was it was like transitioning from world champion boxer to actress?

Being the youngest of five kids, I was very sporty, musical — but I was never like, “I’m going to grow up in Hollywood. That’s what I want to do.” And neither was boxing, actually.

But in 2017, one of my brothers passed away from brain cancer, and boxing was our thing. He was in remission for about eight years, and in that time we trained together, and that’s what we did. It was tough because boxing started out as an outlet that I needed, and then it turned into a passion, a job, and a career. And then when my brother died, I needed something else.

I was trying to find different outlets, and the writer/director of the first movie I was in, “Catch the Fair One,” reached out to me via Instagram, of all places. At that point I had three titles, and I was making a name for myself in the boxing ranks. I was also using my platform to bring awareness to different indigenous issues in the Native community, such as missing and murdered Indigenous women, pipelines, residential schools, etc.

So Josef Kubota Wladyka was writing a script, and he learned about missing and murdered indigenous women through what I was doing with my boxing platform. He reached out and asked if I’d ever acted before. At first I thought, “This is another weirdo sliding into my DMs,” but he checked out. He caught me in a vulnerable time where I was just grieving my brother, and we had some conversations. Eventually, he asked me to help write the story for “Catch the Fair One,” and he was putting me through acting workshops and gave me an acting coach. From there, I hit the ground running.

Fast-forward to landing the role in “True Detective.”

Issa López and the casting director were looking for somebody to fill Navarro, and they spotted me and wanted to talk to me. Then I got the audition to do the self tape, and I was like, “Alright, I really want this part.” And then I’m writing in my journal over and over, “I will get the part of Evangaline Navarro in True Detective Night Country.” I really wanted it.

How did it feel to get it?

It felt and it still feels surreal. I’m still learning on the job. But I mean, walking down Sunset Boulevard and seeing a giant billboard with my face on it? What?

Talk about what it was like working with Jodie Foster.

Oh, it was horrible. She’s so mean.

No, I’m playing. She is probably one of the coolest, intelligent, talented, down to earth people I’ve ever met and had the pleasure to work with. Especially in her chosen field. She’s a legend. And to be so grounded, so supportive, so collaborative — she’s freaking hilarious. There was no hierarchy. She’s so generous with her knowledge, wisdom, and experiences. It was an absolutely great time to work with her, and we’re telling such a dark story, too.

Kali Reis and Jodie Foster in "True Detective: Night Country." Michele K. Short/HBO

What was it like growing up in Rhode Island?

I grew up in the Evergreen Apartments in East Providence. I went to Riverside Junior High and East Providence High School. I was very, very sporty. I wanted to do everything my brothers did.

I come from a background of being Native American or Indigenous Wampanoag and Cape Verdean. As far as I was concerned, I was always a token Native kid. I didn’t grow up in the reservation. I didn’t grow up as what America sees as typical Native life. I wasn’t native enough for Natives when I went outside my territory. And then I look Spanish, but no one knows what Cape Verdean is. It was just weird. I didn’t always know where to fit in.

But sports and music are what kept me grounded. I was definitely teetering on taking a hard left or a hard right, and I don’t know what would have happened if I didn’t find a passion or a love for fighting.

When and where did you start boxing?

I started boxing at Big Six Boxing Academy in Providence when I was about 15 or 16, training with Jason Estrada. That’s like my second family. I stayed with them for a while, but it got to the point where I needed more one-on-one attention. So I started coming to Philly and training and then coming here for full fight camps. I moved here in 2021, and actually married my boxing manager Brian Cohen. We got beat up by Cupid, and he’s my absolute best friend.

But everybody is in Rhode Island. My mom. My brothers. My sisters. My nieces, nephews, cousins. Everybody.

I can’t help but notice a lot of similarities between you and your character. Was that a coincidence? Or were you able to work bits of yourself into the role?

Issa worked on this character that’s very dear to her. Navarro originally was just Latina, and Issa chose early in her writing process to make her part of the Yup’ik Alaskan Native community, but half and half. She’s also Dominican. And immediately when I heard that, I was like, “Well, I can relate to that.” Being of two worlds and not enough for either. So that was a coincidence. When I met Navarro, I was like, Oh we have a lot in common.

Navarro has this passion for fighting for justice, especially women that get mistreated. I also have a very big sister attitude for younger women. I’ve worked in group homes for young women ages 11 to whenever they lose my phone number.

Navarro’s vulnerability is her strength. I think she finds that out through her journey through this series. And I’ve found that a lot of my strength and my healing has come from going to speak to different communities that support me, and being very relatable and very open with my experiences. I have found a lot of healing for others and myself by being very vulnerable.

If there was any actor or director you could work with next, who would it be?

I sound like such a novice, because I just love movies, but Denzel Washington. I love his work. And Angela Davis is from Rhode Island. That’d be awesome. She’s amazing.

And if Issa decides to do another movie? Or Michael Bay? Or Tim Burton? You know, just keep me in mind.

