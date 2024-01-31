Migrants expected to start being moved from Logan to Roxbury recreational complex

The Cass complex can house up to 400 people, Healey said, and 75 people would be moved into the large gymnasium that includes an indoor track later on Wednesday. The proposal has received pushback from some local residents who say that Roxbury is already burdened with its own set of problems due in large part to decades of disinvestment that went hand-in-hand with systemic racism.

“We’re here today because we really don’t have a choice,” Governor Maura Healey said at a news conference after the tour.

Officials toured the new overflow shelter at Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex in Roxbury Wednesday morning, hours before dozens of migrants who have been sleeping at Logan Airport were expected to move into the facility.

Roxbury is one of Boston’s most diverse neighborhoods, as about 85 percent of its 53,000 residents are people of color. The neighborhood’s median household income is about $38,000, well under the citywide median income of $81,000.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, left, and Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey pause to look at the Army cots set up on the gym floor as State and local officials toured the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Healey framed the Cass solution to the ongoing migrant crisis in Massachusetts as a temporary one. She said the facility will be re-opened to the public by June. She also pledged to upgrade the state-run complex, although the price tag and the exact nature of the improvements were left unspecified at Wednesday’s news conference.

The state, said the governor, will “do what it takes to bring the kinds of resources and upgrades that this building deserves.”

Healey acknowledged that the plan for the recreational center would leave a number of programs temporarily displaced, including Boston United Track and Cross Country, a nonprofit that provides a free track-and-field program to Boston youth. She said her administration is working to ensure that all the center’s programs find homes while the site acts as an overflow shelter.

“I’m confident and I promise that we’ll make sure that Boston United and all of the teams are taken care of,” she said.

At the news conference, Healey was joined by several local lawmakers, local clergy, and various cabinet officials from both the state and city levels.

“We are in a state of emergency and none of us should stand by while women children and families sleep outside or in an airport,” said state Senator Liz Miranda.

Strollers are lined up on the gym floor. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she had witnessed firsthand the knock-on effect of the national migrant crisis at Boston’s Logan Airport, which has acted as a de-facto shelter site for scores of migrants in recent weeks.

“Their stories are the same as ours: People who just want to give their kids a chance at a better life,” said Wu.

Overflow sites such as the Cass complex are designed for those waiting for a place in the state’s maxed-out emergency shelter program, where officials say the demands have pushed costs to nearly $1 billion a year.

Of the roughly 7,500 families in the state system, about half are migrants, refugees, or asylum seekers, state officials have said. As of mid-January, 1,305 homeless and migrant families were staying in hotels, motels, or shelters in Boston, by far the most of any Massachusetts town or city; Worcester, with 302 families, had the second most, according to state data.

In many ways, the problem is bigger than Massachusetts, driven by civil unrest abroad and an immigration system that many say needs reforming. Indeed, earlier this month, Healey was among nine governors to send a letter to federal leaders urging them to fix the nation’s immigration system, calling on heads of both parties “to work together to solve what has become a humanitarian crisis.” She reiterated that call on Wednesday, and Wu echoed her sentiments, calling the crisis “an impossible situation” and adding that the “federal machinery needs a lot of fixing.”

On Wednesday, the indoor track space at the Cass was filled with rows of cots. On top of the cots sat bags of bedding and personal hygiene kits. In other parts of the gymnasium were a number of strollers and play areas set up for children.

Outside the facility, a handful of protesters demonstrated. Through bullhorns they chanted “Shame on Wu” and “Shame on Healey!” They held signs reading “Boston is full” and, another, in reference to an affluent Massachusetts suburb, stated “Why Roxbury? Try Wellesley!”

But inside the building, the rhetoric was focused on the humanity of those who needed shelter that was not Logan’s Terminal E.

“This is a very gigantic step,” said Dieufort Fleurissaint, a local leader in the Haitian-American community known as “Pastor Keke.” “It is very positive.”

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.