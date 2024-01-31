Tip from public leads to arrest of man for double stabbing outside Cambridge restaurant, police say

Joshua Barreau, 23, of Lowell was arrested last Thursday and charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

A tip from the public helped lead to the arrest of a man for a double stabbing outside a restaurant in Porter Square this month, Cambridge police said Wednesday.

He was arraigned Friday in Cambridge District Court, where not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf, court records show. He was ordered held on $10,000 bail, the records state. His next court date is Feb. 5.

Barreau is accused in the stabbing that occurred on Jan. 4 at The Halal Guys Restaurant, where police responded at around 7:30 p.m. Two people were reported stabbed outside the restaurant in Porter Square.

The unknown suspect then fled to the MBTA Porter Square station and discarded the knife which police later found, Cambridge police said in a statement.

The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital, according to Robert Goulston, director of communications for Cambridge police.

The suspect was seen on nearby surveillance cameras, and the images were released to the public and local police.

A tip supplied from the public then led to the arrest of Barreau by Boston police at Hanover and Surface Road in Boston at 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 24, according to Goulston.

