John Podesta will reportedly take over for John Kerry as the US special climate change envoy

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House senior adviser John Podesta will replace John Kerry as U.S. special climate change envoy, a person familiar with the appointment said Wednesday.

Kerry announced earlier this month that he would step down from the top climate job to work on President Joe Biden's reelection campaign. Podesta would start when Kerry departs, the person said. The person was not authorized to speak publicly about the details of an appointment that has not been publicly announced and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The Washington Post first reported the appointment.