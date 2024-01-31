Nikki Haley takes aim at Trump and Biden with ‘Grumpy Old Men’ campaign: ‘The rematch nobody wants’

“AKA the Trump-Biden rematch no one wants,” the Haley campaign said in a release Wednesday with a photo of Biden and Trump sitting together outside, each bundled in winter clothing as snow falls around them — a nod to the 1993 comedy starring Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau.

Fighting to keep her presidential bid alive, the former South Carolina governor is taking aim at the current and former president’s age and mental fitness in a new series called “Grumpy Old Men.”

Another campaign between Joe Biden and Donald Trump is far from a popular scenario , and Republican candidate Nikki Haley is hoping to take advantage.

Advertisement

The series offers a preview of what Americans can expect from a Biden-Trump rematch — “more chaos, confusion, drama, and a refusal to debate,” according to the campaign.

The Haley campaign said it will begin sharing digital ads and online videos that will emphasize the ways she believes Trump and Biden are alike, the New York Times reported. Titles of the episodes include “Basement Buddies,” “Debate Dodgers,” and “Stumbling Seniors,” and will focus on the limited time they spend on the campaign trail, signs of mental confusion, and policies that led to “record-breaking inflation.”

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

“Nearly 50% of Republicans and 70% of Americans don’t want to watch Grumpy Old Men stumble across America when our country is on the brink and the world is on fire,” Olivia Perez-Cubas, a spokeswoman for the campaign, said in a statement. “Sadly, this version of Grumpy Old Men offers no comic relief — just chaos, confusion, and a bad sense of deja vu.”

Haley, 52, has pitched herself as a “new generational leader” and made age and mental fitness a key issue, saying that she would make “mental competency tests” mandatory for politicians over 75. Biden is 81 and Trump is 77.

Advertisement

Haley has called Biden “too old” and suggested he would not “make it” through a second term and has recently sharpened her attacks on Trump for similar reasons.

After the former president confused her with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this month, Haley used the mix-up to criticize Trump for his apparent decline, warning potential voters not to “put our country at risk like this.” On Sunday, she denounced Trump in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” saying he is “completely distracted” and throws a “temper tantrum” whenever he “feels threatened.”

Whether or not “Grumpy Old Men” appeals to voters, Haley has vowed to stay in the race at least through Super Tuesday. She is hoping to perform better in South Carolina, her home state, in next month’s primary.

“I need to show that I’m building momentum,” she said on “Meet the Press.” “Does that have to be a win? I don’t think that necessarily has to be a win. But it certainly has to be better than what I did in New Hampshire.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.