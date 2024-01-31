South Carolina Democrats are the new first-in-the-nation primary, but will they turn out?

While the president faces no meaningful opposition in Saturday’s contest, party leaders have been diligently working to turn out their voters in what is meant to be the grand opening act of the incumbent’s reelection campaign.

“I’m really worried about the enthusiasm. That really scares me,” said Young. “I’ve been hearing a lot, ‘well … he hasn’t done anything.’ … When [people around town and family members] really are so adamant that he’s done nothing for them, that’s very concerning.”

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ely Young traveled more than two hours to see President Biden speak at the state Democrats’ dinner on Saturday night, where they celebrated their new status as the first state on their party’s nominating calendar. But he’s concerned not everyone shares his excitement.

The state party has launched a large-scale get-out-the-vote effort that includes a tour across the state, phone calls, and door knocking. Democratic ads encouraging high turnout are on constant rotation on the radio. Biden’s surrogates — including first lady Jill Biden — have made the rounds in the state, and the campaign has staff on the ground.

Underneath all those preparations is a low-grade terror among Democrats on the ground that voters may not come out for Biden in the primary this Saturday, and in November, if the party doesn’t do a better job of reaching out — especially to Black voters, the backbone of their party and a demographic where Biden’s support is eroding, according to polls.

South Carolina is a reliably red state in the general election, but Democrats hope the careful attention paid to this primary is just the first step in a longer campaign strategy to reach out to Black voters over the next several months, rather than swooping in at the last minute to ask for their votes.

“We recognize that we also need to do stuff to turn up the volume to go out and meet voters where they are,” said Christale Spain, chair of the state Democratic Party. Any lack of enthusiasm, she argued, is an “information gap,” and Democrats across the party are working to educate voters, from highlighting that they are now the first-in-the-nation primary to promoting the party’s agenda.

But even as the state celebrated its new first-primary status at the state fairgrounds with confetti, a bar, and a keynote address from Biden himself, it was tough for anyone to imagine a scenario where the primary turnout will be all that high. In 2020, 540,062 people cast ballots in the Democratic primary, when several candidates were still running.

“I don’t think the number will be anywhere near what it was in 2020. The circumstances do not call for that,” Jim Clyburn, a top Democrat in the House of Representatives whose endorsement Biden credits for winning him the 2020 South Carolina primary, told the Globe. He predicted that Biden would take “at least” 65 percent of all of the voters who participate in the Democratic primary, but he had no predictions as to what turnout would actually look like.

That result would nearly mirror Biden’s result in New Hampshire, a state where he received just under 64 percent despite his name not appearing on the ballot.

Clyburn wasn’t the only Biden ally downplaying turnout; in 2012, when Barack Obama was running unopposed, the state didn’t even hold a primary. This contest, they insist, is more about ensuring that Black voters know their votes aren’t being taken for granted.

“To me, this is not a conversation about expectation-setting around turnout numbers, this is about the electorate understanding that … being first in the nation is new, what an honor it is, and that their vote and their voices are so extremely powerful in the Democratic Party,” said Illinois Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, who traveled to South Carolina in the days leading up to the primary as a surrogate for the Biden campaign.

Even recognizing that distinction, however, many Democrats are apprehensive about whether their party’s efforts are enough to engage voters, and they were frustrated because they felt that Biden actually has accomplishments to tout.

“Being first in the nation, we have to do a better job of getting our messaging out. I think we have a lot of apathy within the party currently,” Angelia Edwards, an officer for the Spartanburg County Democratic Party, said as other guests around her filled their dinner plates. “We have to give the Democrats a reason to be excited.”

The Biden campaign did not respond on the record to questions about whether low turnout in South Carolina’s primary could spell trouble for the general election, but on the local level, much of the concern was geared toward November.

“It doesn’t seem to have that same passion or urgency among the minorities, and that’s what’s absolutely necessary, to get them stimulated to come out. I do believe that they will, but not as forceful as needed,” said Elaine Reed, a City Council member in Darlington, S.C., of how she felt ahead of the primary, and what it may mean for the general election, as people mingled ahead of the dinner on Saturday.

Across South Carolina in Conway on Sunday, a largely white crowd trickled into a Coastal Carolina University venue for a rally held by the state’s former governor Nikki Haley.

Brittany Murphy of Myrtle Beach, who attended, said she typically leans Democrat, but she thought her vote would be better spent in the Republican primary, which will take place on Feb. 24. She said she is supporting Haley in her uphill battle against Donald Trump. But if it came down to Trump and Biden in the general, she’d vote Biden. “It’s more of an against-Trump vote instead of for Biden.”

At the rally, many of Haley’s supporters said they were anti-Trump, Republican-leaning voters that had gone ahead and supported Biden in 2020. But there was a feeling of disillusionment with the idea of doing the same in 2024.

For example, Pam and Mike Ellis both backed Trump in 2016, and Pam voted for him again in 2020 while Mike voted for Biden. This cycle, they plan to support Haley in the primary, but they weren’t optimistic about her odds, given that she trails the former president by 30 percentage points in state polls. So they were largely assuming that the general would come down to Biden and Trump.

“The last two elections I almost didn’t vote for either,” said Mike. “And I may not vote for either this time.”

Lissandra Villa Huerta can be reached at lissandra.villa@globe.com. Follow her @LissandraVilla.