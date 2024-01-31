As likely Biden-Trump rematch looms, right-wing media targets Taylor Swift with conspiracy theories: ‘They are terrified’

Exasperated with the inescapable media attention around Time magazine’s Person of the Year and, most recently, her regular presence on television screens cheering on Kelce, the conservative contingent has been fomenting bizarre conspiracy theories and false political claims about Swift, who in 2020 backed Joe Biden for president.

But the pop superstar isn’t popular with everyone, namely right-wing pundits who have been seeing red at the mention of Swift for months.

In the past year, Taylor Swift has reached new heights of popularity, dazzling the world with her acclaimed worldwide Eras Tour and charming millions with her love story with star Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Earlier this month, Fox News host Jesse Watters told viewers that “the Pentagon’s psychological operations unit floated turning Taylor Swift into an asset,” a claim that a Department of Defense spokesperson summarily dismissed. Some offered far-fetched declarations that she was influencing youth with “witchcraft.”

Other conservatives suggested her relationship with Kelce — whom they labeled as “Mr. Pfizer” because he did a commercial about getting vaccinated against COVID-19 — was a farce meant to benefit the NFL or perhaps support the Democratic agenda.

The outrage seemed to reach a boiling point when the Chiefs clinched a spot in the Super Bowl Sunday and Swift strolled onto the field with friends and family of Kelce to celebrate with the team. The win marks the fourth time in five years that Kansas City is playing in the big game, this time against the San Francisco 49ers.

Ahead of the Chiefs-Ravens playoff game, Fox News ran a story chastising Swift for using a private jet to fly to Baltimore, leading Ron Filipkowski of MeidasTouch.com to quip: “First time Fox ever cared about CO2.”

On Monday, The New York Times reported a list of names that Biden aides were floating as potential surrogates, with the “endorsement of their wildest dreams” being Swift, who backed Biden in 2020 and spurred thousands of new voter registrations with a single Instagram post. It was just over five years ago that Swift had a somewhat unexpected foray into politics with her endorsement of two Democratic candidates for Congress in Tennessee.

Her support rankled the right and Donald Trump himself — and the Make America Great Again base has had bad blood with Swift since. Watching Swift kiss Kelce after the AFC championship game and fearing the impact of another Swift endorsement for Biden, some have advanced the conspiratorial idea that the two were somehow connected as part of a sprawling plot to reelect the president.

“The NFL is totally RIGGED for the Kansas City Chiefs, Taylor Swift, Mr. Pfizer (Travis Kelce). All to spread DEMOCRAT PROPAGANDA,” Mike Crispi, a conservative media host, wrote on X. “Calling it now: KC wins, goes to Super Bowl, Swift comes out at the halftime show and ‘endorses’ Joe Biden with Kelce.”

“It’s all been an op since day one,” Crispi claimed.

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, a vocal loyalist to Trump, soon added to the fire.

“I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall,” he wrote on X Monday in response to a comment from Jack Posobiec, an alt-right conspiracy theorist. “Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months.”

As the baseless conjecture took hold, disinformation experts said while the theories about Swift may be absurd, the individuals and outlets spreading them wield a tremendous amount of influence.

“To me, it’s a sign of just how far gone and unconcerned with reality conservative media is today, and it makes you wonder what they’re actually trying to accomplish here,” Jared Holt, who studies extremism and disinformation for the nonprofit think tank Strategic Dialogue, said to CNN about the theories.

On Fox News, hosts lambasted the idea of Swift endorsing Biden. In a segment devoted to criticizing Swift and Kelce Monday, guest Charly Arnolt begged fans to not “believe everything Taylor Swift says,” while Brian Kilmeade said Tuesday that a political endorsement was the “single dumbest thing a mega superstar could ever do” and told her to “stay out of it.” During his evening show, Sean Hannity dedicated time to the subject, prompting attorney Bradley P. Moss to comment: “Dear lord they are terrified of Taylor Swift.”

On networks such as Newsmax and OAN, hosts also continued to peddle the theories on Tuesday, and Trump supporters such as lawyer Alina Habba and far-right activist Laura Loomer joined in.

When Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for Trump, was asked on Newsmax Monday about the possibility of Swift backing Biden again in the presidential race, Leavitt said that she does not believe “that this endorsement will save him from the calamity that has become of this presidency.”

“Taylor Swift has made a career off of writing songs about picking the wrong man so I don’t think we should take advice from her now,” she said on Fox News Monday.

Still, many contended that Republicans were making a mistake by going after Swift — one of the most famous people on the planet — and called out those responsible for spreading the conspiracy theories.

“There is always some larger, deep state, big institution behind the curtain keeping conservatives and Donald Trump down,” MSNBC’s Jen Psaki said Monday. “They’ll stare directly at conspiracy, but never in the mirror.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.