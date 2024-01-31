Trump meets with Teamsters to compete with Biden’s union support

Union voters tend to vote Democratic, with 56 percent of members and households backing Biden in 2020, according to AP VoteCast. And Biden has already received significant organized labor backing with early endorsements from the AFL-CIO and others. But Trump is hoping to cut into that support as he casts himself as pro-worker and tries to exacerbate longstanding divisions between union leaders and rank-and-file members.

The former president participated in a roundtable with the group’s executive board, its president, and members as he targets the blue-collar workers who helped fuel his 2016 victory and who are expected to play a major role in November, particularly in critical Midwestern swing states like Wisconsin and Michigan.

WASHINGTON — As he looks past the GOP primary and toward a likely general election rematch against President Biden, Donald Trump met with members of the Teamsters Union in Washington on Wednesday as he tries to cut into Biden’s organized labor support.

On Sunday, he called on members of the United Auto Workers to oust their president, Shawn Fain, after the group endorsed Biden.

“Shawn Fain doesn’t understand this or have a clue,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network. “Get rid of this dope & vote for DJT. I will bring the Automobile Industry back to our Country.”

Trump’s team is not expecting a Teamsters endorsement but sees the meeting as a win in and of itself. For the first time, the union has been holding a series of roundtable discussions with candidates ahead of its endorsement. Among the topics planned for discussion Wednesday were the shrinking middle class, workers’ wages, and antitrust and bankruptcy issues, as well as union rights.

“Our members want to hear from all candidates of all parties about what they plan to do for working people as president,” Teamsters president Sean O’Brien said in a statement. “Our union wants every candidate to know that there are 1.3 million Teamsters nationwide whose votes will not be taken for granted. Workers’ voices must be heard.”

Biden has long billed himself as the most labor-friendly president in history and went so far as to turn up on a picket line in the Detroit area during an autoworkers’ strike last fall. He was also invited for his own session Wednesday. Biden campaign spokesperson Lauren Hitt said Biden “looks forward to meeting with the Teamsters and earning their endorsement,” but the timing remained “TBA.”

Earlier this month, O’Brien met privately with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club, where the two discussed issues including right-to-work laws that allow those in unionized workplaces to opt out of paying dues and fees. They also posed for a side-by-side photo, both flashing thumbs-up signs, that Trump posted online.

In an interview with Fox Business after the meeting, O’Brien said it had gone “fine” as he emphasized the importance of open dialogue.

“We put our cards on the table. It was a very matter-of-fact meeting,” he said. “He claimed he was, you know, 100 percent... supportive of unions, but history obviously, you take a look back and there’s certain issues that we have with him,” he said.

During Trump’s presidency, the National Labor Relations Board reversed several key rulings that had made it easier for small unions to organize, strengthened the bargaining rights of franchise workers, and provided protection against anti-union measures for employees.

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority — including three justices that Trump nominated — overturned a decades-old pro-union decision in 2018 involving fees paid by government workers. The justices in 2021 rejected a California regulation giving unions access to farm property so they could organize workers.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Biden to visit site of Ohio train derailment

WASHINGTON — President Biden will visit East Palestine, Ohio, in February to mark the anniversary of the toxic derailment that plunged the small community into a health and environmental crisis, the White House announced Wednesday.

Biden has faced criticism from political leaders and residents for delaying a visit, which he had promised to make one month after the Feb. 3, 2023, derailment. The White House did not specify when in February Biden would visit.

The Biden administration has sent a steady stream of resources to East Palestine and oversees the cleanup efforts of Norfolk Southern, the rail company responsible for the derailment. The administration has maintained that the company should be held accountable for the cleanup cost and other remedies.

But political pressure has mounted as residents expressed deep fears about lingering contamination and Republicans seized on the issue. Former president Donald Trump, Biden’s likely rival in the presidential campaign, visited East Palestine and told the crowd, “You are not forgotten.”

In January, both the mayor and residents of East Palestine sent letters to the White House asking Biden to visit and hear about their lingering concerns himself.

The train was carrying more than 700,000 pounds of vinyl chloride, a carcinogen used to produce pipes, furniture, and packaging, when it skipped the tracks. Much of that freight was incinerated by emergency responders, in a so-called controlled burn to avert a wider explosion.

NEW YORK TIMES

Haley goes after Trump, Biden in ad campaign

In a new series titled “Grumpy Old Men,” the Nikki Haley campaign on Wednesday planned to start unveiling online videos, digital ads, and voter emails that will underscore the ways in which Haley has argued that the two party front-runners, President Biden and former president Donald Trump, are alike.

The episodes, with titles like “Stumbling Seniors,” “Basement Buddies,” and “Profligate Pols,” take shots at, among other things, her rivals’ signs of mental confusion, their light presence on the campaign trail, and their economic policies leading to high inflation.

The push is part of a shift in strategy that Haley began after the Iowa caucuses, casting Trump, 77, and Biden, 81, as belonging to the same bygone era of politician, one she says is deeply at odds with the country’s needs. It also follows her more aggressive posturing toward Trump as the two head into a heated faceoff in South Carolina, the state where she was born and raised, and which she led as governor.

But the series, with its reference to a movie from 1993, could prove a risky bet as she looks to court a Republican base that is largely graying, white, and Christian. Polls show her trailing the former president by double digits in her home state. Attacks on Biden’s age did not play well during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

Haley, 52, who served as a United Nations ambassador under Trump, has consistently pitched herself as a “new generational leader” for her party and called for mental competency tests for candidates who are 75 or older. Yet, until recently, she has taken a careful approach toward both men and their age.

Her most pointed attacks on the issue have been against Biden, though she often tells her audiences that she is not being disrespectful. “We all know 75-year-olds that can run circles around us,” she often says on the stump, “and then we know Joe Biden.”

She has been even less inclined to go after Trump. She directly criticized him as being in mental decline for the first time only this month, after he appeared to confuse her for Nancy Pelosi, the former House speaker. Days later, and just hours after the polls opened for the New Hampshire primary on Jan. 23, she told reporters that she believed he was “mentally fit” to be president. But she has nevertheless ramped up her critiques of his mental acuity. On Saturday in Mauldin, S.C., she called his reaction to her momentum in New Hampshire “totally unhinged.”

NEW YORK TIMES