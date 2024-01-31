Letter from Ecuador: We flew into a national emergency

On Jan. 8, simmering tensions between the government and narco gangs dominating Ecuador’s prisons ignited when news leaked that one of the most notorious gang leaders was about to be transferred to a maximum security unit. The tip-off provoked a series of coordinated prison riots and street violence, with hundreds of prison guards taken hostage. One armed gang stormed into the national TV station while it was broadcasting live. Adolfo Macías, the major drug lord popularly known as Fito, escaped from La Regional prison complex in Guayaquil, a volatile city on the coast. We heard from a friend who lives in Guayaquil that people in the street were shooting off guns to celebrate the jefe’s bold escape.

Every year in January my husband and I travel to Quito, the capital of Ecuador, to spend time with family living there. This year we flew right into a national emergency.

Ecuador’s newly elected president, Daniel Noboa, essentially declared martial law — nationwide curfews, schools closed, civil rights suspended — for a period of 60 days. He gave the military new powers to fight criminal gangs he defined as “terrorists,” employing warlike language to justify new limits on individual freedom in this previously stable democracy.

When we visit, we stay in a semi-suburban district just outside Quito proper, and here things have been mostly tranquillo. We saw a few helicopters and troops patrolling the main square, but otherwise life has not been substantially different from 14 years of past visits. Still, Ecuador is a small country, about the size of Colorado, so there’s reason to worry about escalation.

Elsewhere in the country, the situation remains tense. A prosecutor investigating the TV station takeover was brazenly assassinated in broad daylight less than 10 days after the ambush. Noboa, 36, the son of a banana magnate has been making a show of force, deploying troops and arresting thousands.

Meanwhile, it’s eerie how “normal” our days have been: visiting with friends, shopping for papayas at the Megamaxi, breathing air scented with eucalyptus, taking Ubers. The small plaza beneath our apartment buzzes with coffee shops, noisy restaurants, a dance studio. Tourism to the Galapagos is shaky, and worries about the economy are widespread, especially as Noboa is seeking a steep increase in taxes to finance the drug war. Still, ordinary people mostly seem to be living ordinary lives.

Is it a lesson — or preview? — in how a population can submit to authoritarian rule in the service of “order” so long as they’re not personally affected? As the historian Timothy Snyder warns in “On Tyranny,” his chilling 2017 pamphlet, “Most of the power of authoritarianism is freely given.” Of course the situations in Ecuador and the United States aren’t parallel. But our roles — and fates — certainly intersect.

From what I can gather from conversations with people we know here, opinion is split about the gang situation and the government’s response. Some worry about “kicking the hornet’s nest” and sending Ecuador into a long drug war, a la Colombia or El Salvador. Others think a crackdown is urgently needed. Noboa’s actions have had some short-run success. All the hostages were quickly released, and for now the government claims to be in control of the prisons. Fito is still at large, but his wife and other family members were arrested in Argentina and extradited to Ecuador.

It’s all heartbreaking, because Ecuador up to now has been a notably peaceful country, even as it is bordered by Colombia and Peru, two states dominated by the drug trade. Only in the past few years has gang violence exploded, with gruesome killings and beheadings in the port area. In last year’s presidential election a candidate who made a point of goading the gangs was assassinated, and the suspects arrested in his shooting were later found dead in prison.

Ecuador’s security crisis is shocking but not surprising. Drug lords have been operating with impunity from inside the prisons, with cellphones, corrupt judges offering leniency, and informants everywhere.

Some blame a former president, Rafael Correa, who fashioned himself an irritant to the United States and in 2009 drove out a US military base on the coast, removing a force that kept things under control. The pandemic made everything worse.

Many factors are to blame, but the United States (and Europe) are especially culpable for creating the demand that fuels the drug trade. It is a moral obligation now for the United States to offer intelligence, training, foreign aid — and, especially, it must work to reduce the demand for drugs. We can help save this fragile democracy while we are defending our own.

