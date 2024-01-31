Healey and Wu feel the squeeze over the migrant crisis

Healey’s answer — to turn a popular community center in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Boston into a shelter for migrants — triggered resistance from a community that too often finds itself on the losing end of city and state resources. Despite an initially cool reception from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Healey stood on Wednesday alongside Wu — and a slew of elected officials who represent the area — in a show of unity around her plan to provide shelter for up to 125 families at the Melnea Cass Recreation Complex in Roxbury. Stressing that the arrangement is temporary and the center will be upgraded and returned to full community use before June, Healey also promised that the shelter operation will use local vendors and service providers. In the meantime, the programs that are currently run out of center will find alternative homes.

For Governor Maura Healey, “the migrant crisis” is getting tougher to manage. It’s hard to ignore men, women, and children who are sleeping on the floor at Logan Airport because the state has run out of emergency shelter space. But, where do you send them?

Those promises, plus an admirable desire to do the right thing for the migrants at Logan, got community buy-in. But this latest installment in the unfolding migrant crisis shows how complicated the politics have become for Democrats in blue states, with no real solution in sight from Washington.

As Massachusetts is finding out, it takes more than empathy and high-minded rhetoric to feed, clothe, and house the masses. It takes lots of taxpayer money. The state, for example, projected nearly $1 billion in emergency shelter expenses for the upcoming fiscal year. It also takes dedicated space, and finding it is not easy.

What’s happening here is just a tiny reflection of a much bigger immigration crisis facing the country. As The New York Times reported, “The number of people crossing into the United States has reached record levels, more than double than in the Trump years. The asylum system is all but broken.” That reality has brought President Biden to the point of seeking the power he needs from Congress to shut down the border.

Of course, in a presidential election year, Donald Trump does not want anything to happen on the immigration front that Biden could categorize as a success. So Trump called upon his flunkies in Congress to scuttle a compromise immigration bill that a bipartisan Senate group was said to be finalizing. Subservient as ever to Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson has made it clear that any immigration deal is dead on arrival. Meanwhile, House Republicans are also leading the charge on an impeachment effort against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his handling of the border. It’s standard-issue Republican politics, for which Biden to date has no answer.

That leaves it to local Democrats to solve the logistics problems that accompany the flood of migrants. In Massachusetts, the emergency shelter program has not been able to accommodate the thousands of migrant families who have been arriving here. Out of the desperate situation at Logan came Healey’s decision to use the state-owned Roxbury center as a shelter.

It’s a decision that put Wu in an especially tight political bind. As a progressive mayor, she’s naturally on the side of welcoming migrants who come to Boston. Yet in this case, the welcome comes at the expense of a neighborhood that often feels overlooked. Asked during a WBUR interview on Monday for her reaction to Healey’s shelter plan, Wu was unusually blunt. “For the first community where this is being proposed to be Roxbury, a community that over so many decades has faced disinvestment, redlining, disproportionate outcomes. It’s very painful, and it’s painfully familiar,” she told Radio Boston host Tiziana Dearing.

Yet however painful it might be, Wu is now on board, along with other elected officials who represent the area but who still made it clear it wasn’t the easiest sell. “I’m quite sure the governor knew that Roxbury would give her smoke,” Boston City Councilor Tania Anderson Fernandes said at Wednesday’s press conference.

Noting that Roxbury is doing its part, state Senator Liz Miranda also called upon the elected officials who represent all the other cities and towns of Massachusetts to “step up and do their part.” And, as Miranda also noted, “We need the federal government — can you hear me Biden?”

The cry for help from the federal government was a common theme. “The federal machinery needs a lot of improvements. ... I continue to hope we will see action,” Wu said.

In her remarks, Healey said she continues to “demand action.” Inaction, however, is what Republican lawmakers want — the better to put pressure on Democrats like Healey and, of course, Biden.

