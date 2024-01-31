Home of the Week: In new Roxbury duplex, design with purpose

Year built 2023

Square feet 2,200

Bedrooms 3

Baths 2 full, 1 half

Fee $150 a month

Taxes $10,791 (estimated, without residential exemption)

Burton Avenue is a small dead-end street in Roxbury with a lively new resident — a duplex that features big bump-outs that extend to the roof.

Our Home of the Week is on the left in the last building on the left. Ribbons of pavers lead to the shared front porch. Inside the unit, there’s an open floor plan that stretches the entire depth of the home and red oak flooring underfoot. Stairs to the upper and lower levels sit on the right side of the room.

The first stop, however, is the living room, where the aforementioned bump-out captures natural light from five tall windows. The living room flows into a kitchen anchored by a 13.5-foot-long quartz-topped island with a bit of everything: waterfall edges, seating for four, a sink, and four glass globe pendant lights. Other highlights in the kitchen include the 36-inch gas cooktop, double wall oven, stainless steel appliances, slow-close Shaker-style cabinetry (some with glass doors), and subway tile backsplash.

The bump-out that runs the height of the building offers a cozy nook in the living area. Anfuso Imaging

The kitchen features a long island with a sink and board-and-batten wainscoting. Anfuso Imaging

Three things define the adjoining dining area: Two pairs of double-hung windows; doors to the back deck and shared, fenced-in backyard; and a grouping of three lights with glass tube covers that descend at various lengths from the ceiling.

A half bath off the dining space completes this floor.

Doors in the dining area open to a private deck. Anfuso Imaging

There are two bedrooms with walk-in closets on the second floor. They share a full bath with porcelain slab flooring; a stacked washer and dryer; a double vanity with a quartz counter; and a tub/shower combination with clear-glass doors, wood overhead for an organic touch, and a quartz surround. The bedroom in front of the house enjoys the windowed bump-out.

The full bath on the second floor holds a stacked washer and dryer. Anfuso Imaging

The owners of the two units share the backyard. Anfuso Imaging

The half bath, found on the first floor off the dining space, has a single vanity with lots of storage space. Anfuso Imaging

The third floor is divided into two broad functions: A family room at the front of the house (there’s the bump-out) takes up about half the floor, and the primary suite constitutes the rest. Stairs in the family room go to the top deck, which is permitted but not finished.

The primary suite boasts a walk-in closet and an oasis-like bath that offers porcelain slab flooring, a double vanity, quartz for the counters and the shower surround, and a soaking tub.

The basement has 10-foot ceilings and has been framed for a full bath.

Both units come with two parking spaces and have central air and gas forced-hot air heat.

The monthly fee covers snow and trash removal, master insurance, exterior maintenance, and landscaping.

Laly Blanco of Thumbprint Realty in Dorchester is the listing agent. As of press time, offers had been accepted on both units.

